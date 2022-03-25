Browns sign QB Jacoby Brissett

The Browns on Friday signed six-year veteran QB Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett will join his fourth NFL team since entering the league in 2016 and has played 60 games with 37 starts. He's passed for 7,772 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, including 1,281 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games and five starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Brissett, 29, was a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2016. He spent his rookie year in New England before he was traded to the Colts, where he played from 2017-20. His best season was 2019, when he started 15 games and passed for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Colts went 7-8 that season with him as a starter.

Before he was drafted, Brissett split his college career with two seasons each at Florida and NC State. He passed for 5,723 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions at the college level.