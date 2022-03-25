Transactions

Browns sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, a six-year veteran, has passed for 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 60 career games

Mar 25, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Friday signed six-year veteran QB Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett will join his fourth NFL team since entering the league in 2016 and has played 60 games with 37 starts. He's passed for 7,772 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, including 1,281 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games and five starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Brissett, 29, was a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2016. He spent his rookie year in New England before he was traded to the Colts, where he played from 2017-20. His best season was 2019, when he started 15 games and passed for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Colts went 7-8 that season with him as a starter.

Before he was drafted, Brissett split his college career with two seasons each at Florida and NC State. He passed for 5,723 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions at the college level.

Brissett joins a revamped QB room that now includes three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson, who was acquired Sunday in a trade with the Texans.

news

Browns trade QB Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick

Keenum played nine games and made two starts since he joined the Browns in 2020
news

Browns release TE Austin Hooper

Hooper compiled 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland
news

Browns agree to terms with LB Anthony Walker Jr., OL Chris Hubbard

Walker led the Browns with 113 tackles last season and was one of the top defensive leaders, while Hubbard will enter his fifth season in Cleveland
news

Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016
news

Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan 

Bryan was a 2018 first-round pick and had 15 tackles and two sacks last season
news

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league
news

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler
news

Browns release C JC Tretter

Tretter, a nine-year veteran, started all but one game since he joined the Browns in 2017
news

Browns release WR Jarvis Landry

Landry joined the Browns via trade in 2018 and led the team in receptions in each of his four seasons in Cleveland
news

Browns designate TE David Njoku as franchise player, tender three

Njoku, a 2017 first-round pick, recorded 36 receptions and 475 receiving yards and led the Browns with four receiving touchdowns in 2021
news

Browns sign P Joseph Charlton to reserve/futures contract

Charlton has appeared in 21 games with the Panthers and one game with the Jaguars over the last two seasons
