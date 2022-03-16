Transactions

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:17 PM
The Browns on Wednesday acquired DE Chase Winovich from the New England Patriots in exchange for LB Mack Wilson.

Winovich, a third-round pick in 2019, has compiled 85 tackles, 11 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits across three seasons. He was a core piece of the Patriots' defense his first two years in the league, when he collected 5.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons and totaled two pass breakups and one forced fumble in 2019. Winovich played in every game his first two years but missed four games last season and registered 11 tackles.

"We're excited about adding Chase Winovich to our defense," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a high-energy football player with relentless pass-rush ability and we think he will fit in well with our defensive scheme."

Winovich grew up in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, and started playing defensive end at Michigan after originally playing linebacker and tight end. He quickly became one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten when he completed the switch in 2017 and led the conference with 17 tackles for a loss and was third with eight sacks.

Winovich joins a Browns defensive end group led by three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro Myles Garrett. Garrett and Curtis Weaver, who was signed to a reserve/futures contract at the beginning of the offseason, were the only two edge rushers under contract for 2022 before Winovich joined the team.

Wilson, a 2019 fifth-round pick, recorded 163 tackles, five tackles for a loss and one sack in three seasons with the Browns.

New England Patriots' Chase Winovich waves coming off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
New England Patriots' Chase Winovich waves coming off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.

New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State , Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State , Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts to a play against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts to a play against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs downfield against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs downfield against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots' Chase Winovich plays during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
New England Patriots' Chase Winovich plays during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

