Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

The Browns on Wednesday acquired DE Chase Winovich from the New England Patriots in exchange for LB Mack Wilson.

Winovich, a third-round pick in 2019, has compiled 85 tackles, 11 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits across three seasons. He was a core piece of the Patriots' defense his first two years in the league, when he collected 5.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons and totaled two pass breakups and one forced fumble in 2019. Winovich played in every game his first two years but missed four games last season and registered 11 tackles.

"We're excited about adding Chase Winovich to our defense," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a high-energy football player with relentless pass-rush ability and we think he will fit in well with our defensive scheme."

Winovich grew up in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, and started playing defensive end at Michigan after originally playing linebacker and tight end. He quickly became one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten when he completed the switch in 2017 and led the conference with 17 tackles for a loss and was third with eight sacks.

Winovich joins a Browns defensive end group led by three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro Myles Garrett. Garrett and Curtis Weaver, who was signed to a reserve/futures contract at the beginning of the offseason, were the only two edge rushers under contract for 2022 before Winovich joined the team.