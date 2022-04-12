Browns re-sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The Browns on Tuesday re-signed five-year veteran S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
Harrison, a third-round pick (93rd overall) in 2018 has been with the Browns since they acquired him via trade from Jacksonville in 2020. He's played 23 games with the Browns, including 18 starts, and has compiled two interceptions, one touchdown, 10 pass breakups and 64 tackles.
Injuries limited Harrison to 12 games last season, but he was one of the Browns' top safeties in a group that included John Johnson III and Grant Delpit. All three safeties are set to return in 2022.