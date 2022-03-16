By the Numbers: Amari Cooper brings history of consistency, production to Cleveland

The Browns have a new WR1.

Cleveland officially traded for Amari Cooper on Wednesday in a deal that sent a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Cowboys and also swapped 2022 sixth rounders. Cooper has been a top playmaker in each of his seven seasons in the league and immediately becomes a top playmaker on the Browns' offense.

Here's some numbers highlighting what Cooper is bringing to Cleveland.

7,076 - Cooper, the fourth overall pick in 2015, has amassed 7,076 receiving yards across seven NFL seasons, which currently ranks him 25th among active players.

5 - He has five seasons in which he's eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. He achieved it in his first two NFL seasons in 2015 (1,070) and 2016 (1,153) and has repeated the feat in 2018 (1,005), 2019 (1,189) and 2020 (1,114).

46 - Cooper has 46 career touchdowns, which is tied for 24th-most among active NFL players. He has 21 touchdowns in the last three seasons, which is tied for 11th.

6 - Only six players have scored five receiving touchdowns in each of their first seven seasons since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. Cooper is one of them.

292 - Cooper collected 292 receptions in his four seasons with Dallas, who acquired him from the Raiders for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season. He's seventh in the league in receptions since the trade.

2 - Cooper has missed only two games in the last three seasons and five games in his career. Durability has been one of his biggest strengths.

865 - Cooper's production slightly regressed in 2021, but he was still a big-time contributor with 865 receiving yards (second on the Cowboys) and eight touchdowns (tied for first). He caught touchdowns in seven different games and had four games where he totaled 70 or more receiving yards.

210 - Cooper is 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds, which makes him the biggest wide receiver on the Browns' roster.

4 - Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler. He was last voted to the game in 2019.