Free Agency

Presented By

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper brings history of consistency, production to Cleveland

Cooper has been one of the most consistent, durable and reliable receivers in the league since he was drafted fourth overall in 2015

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns have a new WR1.

Cleveland officially traded for Amari Cooper on Wednesday in a deal that sent a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Cowboys and also swapped 2022 sixth rounders. Cooper has been a top playmaker in each of his seven seasons in the league and immediately becomes a top playmaker on the Browns' offense.

Here's some numbers highlighting what Cooper is bringing to Cleveland.

7,076 - Cooper, the fourth overall pick in 2015, has amassed 7,076 receiving yards across seven NFL seasons, which currently ranks him 25th among active players.

5 - He has five seasons in which he's eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. He achieved it in his first two NFL seasons in 2015 (1,070) and 2016 (1,153) and has repeated the feat in 2018 (1,005), 2019 (1,189) and 2020 (1,114).

46 - Cooper has 46 career touchdowns, which is tied for 24th-most among active NFL players. He has 21 touchdowns in the last three seasons, which is tied for 11th.

6 - Only six players have scored five receiving touchdowns in each of their first seven seasons since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. Cooper is one of them.

292 - Cooper collected 292 receptions in his four seasons with Dallas, who acquired him from the Raiders for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season. He's seventh in the league in receptions since the trade.

2 - Cooper has missed only two games in the last three seasons and five games in his career. Durability has been one of his biggest strengths.

865 - Cooper's production slightly regressed in 2021, but he was still a big-time contributor with 865 receiving yards (second on the Cowboys) and eight touchdowns (tied for first). He caught touchdowns in seven different games and had four games where he totaled 70 or more receiving yards.

210 - Cooper is 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds, which makes him the biggest wide receiver on the Browns' roster.

4 - Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler. He was last voted to the game in 2019.

28 - Cooper turns 28 in June, a remarkably young age for a player that has already spent seven seasons in the league.

Photos: 2022 Free Agency - Amari Cooper

Free Agency

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
1 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and JW Johnson at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and JW Johnson at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 20

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler
news

5 things to know about WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has a long history of consistency and success since his college days at Alabama 
news

5 things to know about DT Taven Bryan

Bryan comes to Cleveland after spending the last four years in Jacksonville
news

5 things to know about DE Chase Winovich

Winovich was traded to the Browns from the Patriots
news

5 things to know about Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant

Grant had the longest punt return TD in the NFL last season
news

Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016
news

Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan 

Bryan was a 2018 first-round pick and had 15 tackles and two sacks last season
news

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league
news

Browns release C JC Tretter

Tretter, a nine-year veteran, started all but one game since he joined the Browns in 2017
news

Browns release WR Jarvis Landry

Landry joined the Browns via trade in 2018 and led the team in receptions in each of his four seasons in Cleveland
news

2022 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at LB?

The Browns have options within and possible options in free agency to build around "JOK"
Advertising