5 things to know about Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant

WR Jakeem Grant, who has been one of the most productive returners in the league since he entered it in 2016, is heading to Cleveland.

Here's five things to know about the Browns' newest returner.

1. Grant, a six-year veteran, has no shortage of explosiveness when he's fielding punts or kickoffs. He's returned 119 career punts for 1,228 yards (10.3 yards per return) and scored four touchdowns, including two in the last two seasons, and also returned 110 kickoffs for 2,699 yards (34.5 yards per return) and two touchdowns, including a 102-yard return in Week 1 of 2018 that was the longest kick return of the year. Grant scored the longest punt return of 2021 — and 10th-longest punt return in league history — in Week 13 last season when he ran back a 97-yard return. He was also voted to his first career Pro Bowl last season as a returner.

2. Grant has won Special Teams Player of the Week three times. He won it in 2018 and 2020 with the Dolphins after weeks in which he scored return touchdowns and won it again in 2021 after his 97-yard punt return TD.

3. Grant can also chip in as a receiver. He has 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns and collected 11 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns last season, which he split with both the Dolphins and Bears after he was traded in Week 5.

4. Grant was one of the best receivers in program history at Texas Tech and is the program leader with 3,286 career receiving yards, placing him above Michael Crabtree and Wes Welker. He also had four kick-return TDs with the Red Raiders, which is also a program record.