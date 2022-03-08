Baker Mayfield to receive statue at Oklahoma

Browns QB Baker Mayfield is set to be immortalized at his alma mater for his historic college career that preceded the start of his NFL career.
Mayfield will receive a statue at Oklahoma outside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at Heisman Park on April 23 after the Sooners' spring game. The park is dedicated toward memorializing the school's Heisman winners, a club Mayfield joined in 2017 after producing one of the best seasons ever by a college quarterback. He became the first ever walk-on athlete to win the award after throwing for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior to lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff.
"I'm a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU," Mayfield said in a statement released Monday by the school. "It's humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can't wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football."
Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Browns in 2018 and is fourth in franchise history with 14,125 passing yards and fifth with 92 touchdowns. He was the first Browns quarterback in franchise history to throw 20 or more touchdown passes in his first three seasons.