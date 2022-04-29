2022 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0 - One final mock before the Browns take on Day 2

Anthony Poisal

Round 2

44. EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan) - The more I think about it, the more I think there's a good chance Ojabo will still be on the board at No. 44 and present the Browns with a perfect long-term fit on the other side of Myles Garrett. This edge rusher class is a deep one, and Ojabo was supposed to be ranked near the top of it before he tore his Achilles at his pro day. Now, he could miss most or all his rookie season, but the Browns would still be happy to draft a player who recorded 11 sacks last season and has plenty of room to keep growing — Ojabo has only been playing football for five years. His ceiling will be high when he's fully healthy, and the Browns will have two stud edge rushers locked in for years if they can grab him.

Round 3

78. WR Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) - Pierce has the right size (6-foot-3, 211 pounds), speed (4.41 40-yard dash) and athleticism (he also ran track and played volleyball and basketball in high school) to eventually become a starter in the league. He was the No. 1 receiver last season on a Cincinnati team that became the first Group of 5 school to crack the College Football Playoff, and he mostly played well against the top opponents the Bearcats faced in the regular season, including a 144-yard performance against Notre Dame. He's expected to be one of the best receivers available in Round 3 and can bring a lot of skills to improve the Browns' pass game.