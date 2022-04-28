Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Everything you need to know

For the first time since 2019, the Browns will be without a first-round pick as we head into Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

The Browns are content with the situation, however, after trading the pick in their package to the Texans for three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson. Their first pick of the draft — 44th overall — still holds plenty of value, but we'll have to wait to see how it's used until Day 2, barring a trade.

It's still an important weekend for the Browns, who own seven picks in the draft. Three of those picks are in the top 100.

Here's everything you need to know about the three biggest days on the NFL's offseason calendar.

How/when to watch

Thursday (Round 1): 8 p.m. - ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

Friday (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. - ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

Saturday (Rounds 4-7): 12 p.m. - ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

What if I'm driving or watching something else?

Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network will serve as the official radio home of the Browns' 2022 NFL Draft, airing 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Thursday, 7-11 p.m. on Friday and 12-3 p.m. on Saturday.

What if I don't like moving pictures and/or sound?

Follow @Browns on Twitter and @ClevelandBrowns on Instagram

The Browns' picks

Round 1: N/A

Round 2: 44

Round 3: 78, 99 (compensatory selection)

Round 4: 118

Round 6: 202 (via Cowboys)

Round 7: 223 (via Lions), 246 (via Bills)

Notable picks at 44, 78 and 99?

Browns safety Grant Delpit was drafted at No. 44 in 2020, and Packers OG Elgton Jenkins was also drafted in that spot in 2019. For other notable players drafted at 44th overall, check this out. Browns Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl guard Gene Hickerson was drafted 78th overall in 1957, and two-time Pro Bowl QB Joe Theismann, who led the Dolphins to two Super Bowl appearances, was drafted 99th overall in 1971.

What about trades?

Andrew Berry hasn't been afraid to trade draft picks in the past. His most notable trade during the draft since he became GM in 2020 was to draft LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round in 2021 after they traded up from No. 59 to No. 52 overall. They also traded down from No. 41 to No. 44 in 2020 to select Delpit.

Most recently, the Browns traded three first round picks (2022, 2023, 2024), one third-round pick (2023) and two fourth-round picks (2022, 2024) to acquire QB Deshaun Watson and traded a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys for WR Amari Cooper. They also traded a seventh-round pick to the Broncos for FB Andy Janovich in 2020.

What positions have the Browns targeted the most under Andrew Berry?

LB - 3

WR - 2

OT - 2

DT - 2

S - 2

CB - 1

RB - 1

TE - 1

C - 1

What happened the last time Cleveland didn't have a first-round pick?

That last happened in 2019. The Browns drafted CB Greedy Williams with the 46th overall pick, and he's garnered two career interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Both interceptions and 10 of those PBUs were tallied last season, a breakout year of sorts for Williams after he missed all of 2021 with a shoulder injury. Williams played 16 of 17 games last year after returning from the injury.

What about next year?