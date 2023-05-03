Browns eager to maximize 'rare size' of Dawand Jones

The Browns believe Jones packs plenty of potential in his big frame, which is why they picked him in the fourth round out of Ohio State. He has the build to win battles against any edge rusher in the league, but with the Browns already stocked at tackle with starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, Jones will have ample time to refine his technique and become a more complete blocker.

Even though the Browns have two starting tackles and three backups — James Hudson III, Joe Haeg and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. — they didn't want to dismiss a chance to draft Jones in the mid-rounds, which is further down the draft board than most draft analysts predicted. The Athletic's Dane Brugler gave Jones a second-round grade in his annual draft guide, The Beast, and NFL.com's Lance Zeirlein projected him to land in the first two rounds.

Browns GM Andrew Berry will certainly take that type of value in Round 4.

"We think he is a young, talented guy," he said. "A work in progress, like a lot of the guys that come into the league. It's hard to find someone that has that rare of size and also his movement skills."

Now, Jones just needs to build the athleticism and size together to reach that potential.

Bill Callahan is the perfect coach to help him do that.

Callahan is one of the best offensive line coaches in the game and has continued building his marvelous resume since arriving in Cleveland in 2020. The Browns have had an offensive lineman go to the Pro Bowl every year under Callahan's leadership, and they've also consistently touted one of the best offensive lines in the league since his arrival.

Callahan knows how to build a prospect with unique traits, which excited Jones after he elevated his game under similar great coaching from his alma mater.

"It means a lot coming from great coaches at Ohio State, so coming to a new staff, it's a higher level," he said. "Getting the best coach to help me out my rookie year is going to be tremendous, in my opinion."

Callahan's presence made the Browns even more confident they could sculpt Jones into a beast when they submitted his draft card.

"We think we have the best offensive line coach," Berry said. "We know we have the best offensive line coach in the NFL. We can't wait to get him the building and allow Bill and Scott (Peters) to get their hands on him, because we do think he's a lump of clay that we can really develop here."

The next steps for Jones are to become acclimated to the Browns' zone-blocking system, where his heavy frame should help him overpower blockers when he's asked to run upfield, as well as learning the playbook. Then, Callahan and the Browns will have a better idea of how to make the most of his size.

But before he can do that, he needs a jersey that fits — and he'll be willing to do anything in it to get better.