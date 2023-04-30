Browns 2023 draft class carries 1 core theme: size matters

Ika, meanwhile, will have a chance to use his weight to carve a potential starting job in the Browns' defensive tackle rotation, and his talents as a run-stuffing defensive tackle could lead him to be a player new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looks to use on non-passing downs. Ika is able to maneuver around the trenches well despite his heavy frame, which was arguably the most impressive skill the Browns saw in him.

Schwartz told Ika in his video call after he was drafted that he wanted to turn him from "dump truck to a Ferrari." Ika candidly said Saturday that he wasn't quite sure what that meant, but Berry provided some clarity in his post-draft press conference.

"It means that he no longer has the two-gap (technique)," he said. "He just has to get up the field and disrupt, get off the ball, get off the ball, get off the ball, as opposed to just build a stone wall and hold up the offensive line."

With Jones, the Browns will be able to take a bit more of a patient approach. He won't be needed to step into a more immediate role with LT Jedrick Wills Jr. and RT Jack Conklin holding the starting jobs, but he could become a quality backup option if he shows he can use his gargantuan size to fend off edge rushers of all shapes and sizes in the NFL.

"He's not just big, he's human-orca big," Berry said. "I just don't think you really see people with that size and that movement ability."

None of the other four players in the draft class are shorter than 6-feet tall.

Fourth-round DE Isaiah McGuire is 6-foot-4 and used his big frame to become the sack leader at Missouri in each of the last two years. Fifth-round pick QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (6-foot-1), fifth-round pick CB Cameron Mitchell (6-feet) and sixth-round pick C Luke Wypler (6-foot-2) all play positions where a tall frame is almost a necessity.

"It's really how the boards fall," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said after Jones and McGuire were selected. "We're very active with trade calls and, really, we're trying to take the best consensus players that we can with our coaching staff, with our scouting staff and with football research. We feel with the way things have fallen, we're very happy with."

The Browns will learn more about how all of their rookies use their size to their advantage on May 12. That's when rookies will be on the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time for rookie minicamp, which runs until May 14.

Perhaps then, the core theme of the draft class will be look even more evident — size matters.