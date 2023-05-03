12 numbers that define the Browns' 2023 draft class

27 - Fourth-round DE Isaiah McGuire averaged over one tackle for a loss per game in his final two years at Missouri, totaling 27 tackles for a loss in his last 25 games. He was the Tigers' sack leader with six sacks in 2021 and 7.5 sacks in 2022.

22 - Fifth-round CB Cameron Mitchell had 22 pass breakups, including 10 his senior season, at Northwestern, and the start of those happened after he replaced his close friend and current teammate, Greg Newsome II, at the position when Newsome suffered an injury in 2020.

24 - Fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson brings a heavy mobile element to his game — he scored 24 rushing touchdowns on 307 rushing attempts over his last three seasons at UCLA. Thompson-Robinson averaged five yards per carry in that span.

1 - Sixth-round C Luke Wypler allowed just one sack in two seasons as the starter at Ohio State, according to Pro Football Focus. He started all 26 games for the Buckeyes and didn't miss a game as a junior and senior.

0 - Number of players the Browns drafted in 2023 who are under 6-feet tall. In case you haven't heard, this is Berry’s biggest draft class yet.

87 - Since Andrew Berry became general manager in 2020, 87 percent (27 of 31) of the Browns' draft picks have been from a Power 5 school. Just four players — TE Harrison Bryant (FAU), OT James Hudson III (Cincinnati), DE Alex Wright (UAB) and RB Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) — have come from non-Power 5 programs.