12 numbers that define the Browns' 2023 draft class

The Browns made seven new additions to their roster last weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, it's time to know the rookies on a more numerical level.

Here are some of the most noteworthy numbers about the Browns' newcomers.

78.8 - In his final 19 college games — the number of games he played as a junior and senior — third-round WR Cedric Tillman averaged 78.8 yards per game. He led the Volunteers with 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his breakout junior season in 2021.

14.8 - Tillman averaged 14 yards per reception in those 19 games, too. His 16.9 yards per reception in 2021 was second in the SEC behind Alabama's Jameson Williams, who was the 12th overall pick by the Lions in 2022.

10 - Tillman ranks tied for 10th all-time in Tennessee program history with 17 touchdowns. He also holds the school record with seven consecutive games with a touchdown.

335 - At 335 pounds, third-round DT Siaki Ika is now the heaviest defensive player on the roster. He's 10 pounds heavier than his defensive tackle teammate Dalvin Tomlinson, and the athleticism he packs into that weight was one of the biggest reasons why the Browns invested a draft pick in him.

88 - The height (6-foot-8) and weight (374 pounds) paints a full picture of the gargantuan size of fourth-round OT Dawand Jones, but his wingspan perhaps places his bulk into an even better perspective. At nearly 88 inches, Jones' arms stretch over seven feet long, and that should come in handy when it comes to winning battles against defensive linemen.

27 - Fourth-round DE Isaiah McGuire averaged over one tackle for a loss per game in his final two years at Missouri, totaling 27 tackles for a loss in his last 25 games. He was the Tigers' sack leader with six sacks in 2021 and 7.5 sacks in 2022.

22 - Fifth-round CB Cameron Mitchell had 22 pass breakups, including 10 his senior season, at Northwestern, and the start of those happened after he replaced his close friend and current teammate, Greg Newsome II, at the position when Newsome suffered an injury in 2020.

24 - Fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson brings a heavy mobile element to his game — he scored 24 rushing touchdowns on 307 rushing attempts over his last three seasons at UCLA. Thompson-Robinson averaged five yards per carry in that span.

1 - Sixth-round C Luke Wypler allowed just one sack in two seasons as the starter at Ohio State, according to Pro Football Focus. He started all 26 games for the Buckeyes and didn't miss a game as a junior and senior.

0 - Number of players the Browns drafted in 2023 who are under 6-feet tall. In case you haven't heard, this is Berry’s biggest draft class yet.

87 - Since Andrew Berry became general manager in 2020, 87 percent (27 of 31) of the Browns' draft picks have been from a Power 5 school. Just four players — TE Harrison Bryant (FAU), OT James Hudson III (Cincinnati), DE Alex Wright (UAB) and RB Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) — have come from non-Power 5 programs.

1965 - The Browns drafted two players from Ohio State in Jones and Wypler, marking the first time the Browns selected multiple Buckeyes in the same draft since 1965.

