Cedric Tillman 'fired up' to work with Deshaun Watson

Tillman's big year came in 2021 when he totaled 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns and became the first Tennessee receiver to top 1,000 yards in a season since Justin Hunter in 2012. Tillman's playing time in 2022 was limited to just six games due to an ankle injury, but he was still productive when he was healthy and recorded 417 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns made Tillman their first pick of their 2023 draft class after entering draft weekend with no picks in the first two rounds. Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry, however, said the Browns still felt they had several talented options available by the time their first pick finally arrived and were pleased to see Tillman still up for grabs.