Social media reacts to Browns' selection of DT Siaki Ika

Check out the best reactions from the Browns' second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Baylor DT Siaki Ika.
In Dalvin Tomlinson (UFA) & Siaki Ika, Browns have added 682 pounds of DTs.— Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 29, 2023
Well, Browns fans wanted size and power along the defensive interior. They have it now in Siaki Ika alongside Dalvin Tomlinson.— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) April 29, 2023
Point of attack should not longer be the problem it has been the last few seasons.
.@dpbrugler's assessment of new #Browns draft pick DT Siaki Ika:— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) April 29, 2023
"He is a toolsy size prospect with a high floor as an early down NFL nose while also flashing the ability to be more."
No. 98: Cleveland selects Baylor DT Siaki Ika— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 29, 2023
Grade: A-
"Ika is a great value pick here for the Browns. He’s a walking double-wide RV who is an instant impact run defender." https://t.co/gR72e7e4cy pic.twitter.com/fQVleKrzaV
I heard you like run defense.— Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 29, 2023
Welcome Siaki Ika! pic.twitter.com/FtIDaeeBHJ
#Browns GM Andrew Berry said DT Siaki Ika's motor stood out as he played in Big 12, which has fast-paced and spread offenses.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 29, 2023
Siaki Ika is a big body and he will push the pocket.— CleSportz ● (@Cle_Sportz) April 29, 2023
Regardless of his other attributes, the ability to push the pocket and not collapse vs the run is vital for this team. #DawgPound