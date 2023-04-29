2023 Draft Picks

Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with No. 74 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Tillman totaled 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns across five seasons at Tennessee

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:50 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Friday selected WR Cedric Tillman with the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tillman, a Las Vegas native, played five college seasons at Tennessee and has a career-best season in 2021 when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, which led the Volunteers. A 6-foot-3 and 213-pound target, Tillman played in six games last season and caught 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He missed six games last season due to tightrope ankle surgery.

Tillman is third big addition the Browns have added to their receiving room this offseason, joining Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin as new players. The top of the receiving depth chart now includes Amari Cooper, Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tillman, Goodwin and David Bell.

The Browns, who received the No. 74 overall pick in their trade with the Jets that also acquired Moore, have seven picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft and will pick next again in the third round at No. 98 overall. They also have two picks each in the fourth and fifth rounds and one pick each in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Cedric Tillman Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Cedric Tillman.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores his third touchdown of the game ahead of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores his third touchdown of the game ahead of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE -Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Patriots made some bets on offense that didn't pan out in 2022 and are looking to this year's draft to help them make a course correction. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE -Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Patriots made some bets on offense that didn't pan out in 2022 and are looking to this year's draft to help them make a course correction. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman, celebrates a touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman, celebrates a touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman catches a touchdown pass against Purdue in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman catches a touchdown pass against Purdue in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch infant of Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch infant of Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

