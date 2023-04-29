Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with No. 74 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns on Friday selected WR Cedric Tillman with the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tillman, a Las Vegas native, played five college seasons at Tennessee and has a career-best season in 2021 when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, which led the Volunteers. A 6-foot-3 and 213-pound target, Tillman played in six games last season and caught 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He missed six games last season due to tightrope ankle surgery.

Tillman is third big addition the Browns have added to their receiving room this offseason, joining Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin as new players. The top of the receiving depth chart now includes Amari Cooper, Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tillman, Goodwin and David Bell.