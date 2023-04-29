Browns select CB Cameron Mitchell with No. 142 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected CB Cameron Mitchell with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Mitchell was a two-year starter at Northwestern and led the Wildcats with 10 pass breakups in his final season. He totaled two interceptions across his college career and had 52 tackles in 2022. He also was named an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten squad in his last two seasons.

"He is a confident player," Browns area scout Dan Zegers said. "He may not have taken the ball away a lot, but he's got a lot of PBUs. Just because, they're not throwing his way. He's a confident player, he's got the speed, quickness, athleticism and he'll bring that to the field for us."