2023 Draft Picks

Browns select CB Cameron Mitchell with No. 142 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Mitchell totaled 10 pass breakups in 2022 and is a close friend of former Northwestern teammate and Browns CB Greg Newsome II.

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Saturday selected CB Cameron Mitchell with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Mitchell was a two-year starter at Northwestern and led the Wildcats with 10 pass breakups in his final season. He totaled two interceptions across his college career and had 52 tackles in 2022. He also was named an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten squad in his last two seasons.

"He is a confident player," Browns area scout Dan Zegers said. "He may not have taken the ball away a lot, but he's got a lot of PBUs. Just because, they're not throwing his way. He's a confident player, he's got the speed, quickness, athleticism and he'll bring that to the field for us."

Mitchell is a close friend of Browns CB Greg Newsome II, their first-round pick in 2021.

"Him and (CB) Greg (Newsome II) are tight, they're boys," Zegers said. "He learned first hand from Greg. He's a good leader, sets the example for the team, good worker, he's smart and he can do a lot on the field for us. We're excited to add him to that room, as well."

The Browns have two picks left in the 2023 draft — one pick in the sixth round and another pick in the seventh round.

