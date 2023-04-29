2023 Draft Picks

Browns select QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with No. 140 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Thompson-Robinson becomes the fourth quarterback on the Browns' roster

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:59 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on selected QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 140th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A Las Vegas native, Thompson-Robinson was a five-year starter at UCLA and steadily improved across his college career. He built his best season in 2022 and completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns — all of which were career-highs. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in his third and fourth seasons.

"If you look at how he played last year versus the big step forward he took this year, I think that was a big piece of the puzzle," Browns area scout Dan Zegers said. "Then, how he performed at the East-West (Shrine Bowl) Game, how he performed at the combine, how he was in carrying himself in interactions with us. Those all played big pieces of the puzzle. I think that all comes together and makes us excited about taking a player like that at 140."

Thompson also has a knack for running the ball. He carried the ball 470 times for 1,827 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and scored 28 rushing touchdowns. He scored 12 touchdowns on the ground his final season.

"We all know the game has changed a lot, where mobility for the quarterback position is crucially important," Zegers said. "That's one of the pieces of Dorian's skillset that is admirable. He's very quick, he can escape, create plays with his legs. That is one of the things we really liked about his skillset."

Photos: 5th-Round Pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 fifth round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama State in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama State in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws during warm ups before the start of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws during warm ups before the start of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson gestures after running in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson gestures after running in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA warms up before the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA warms up before the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) leaps over Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) leaps over Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. For Thompson-Robinson, the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, will be his first postseason experience after appearing in 45 games over the senior's five seasons. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass during an NCAA football game against South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass during an NCAA football game against South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Thompson departed UCLA as the program's all-time passing leader in total offensive yards (12,537), completions (860), touchdown passes (88) and total touchdowns (116).

Thompson-Robinson becomes the fourth quarterback on the Browns' roster and joins Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

"I think we all know how important the position is and we are always going to be looking, especially for that position," Zegers said. "I think it's just like any other position in the locker room, where the more competition you can add, the deeper you can be is a great thing. Every year, AB (Browns GM Andrew Berry) will make it a priority to do our due diligence on the quarterbacks. We're just fortunate that DTR was here at 140."

The Browns initially received pick No. 140 in a trade with the Rams during last year's draft that sent CB Troy Hill to Los Angeles.

