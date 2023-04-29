Browns select QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with No. 140 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns on selected QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 140th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A Las Vegas native, Thompson-Robinson was a five-year starter at UCLA and steadily improved across his college career. He built his best season in 2022 and completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns — all of which were career-highs. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in his third and fourth seasons.

"If you look at how he played last year versus the big step forward he took this year, I think that was a big piece of the puzzle," Browns area scout Dan Zegers said. "Then, how he performed at the East-West (Shrine Bowl) Game, how he performed at the combine, how he was in carrying himself in interactions with us. Those all played big pieces of the puzzle. I think that all comes together and makes us excited about taking a player like that at 140."

Thompson also has a knack for running the ball. He carried the ball 470 times for 1,827 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and scored 28 rushing touchdowns. He scored 12 touchdowns on the ground his final season.