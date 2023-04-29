2023 Draft Picks

Browns select DT Siaki Ika with No. 98 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Ika, who weighs in at 335 pounds, tallied 49 tackles in his final two college seasons

Apr 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_DRAFT_PICK_IKA_16x9

The Browns on Friday selected DT Siaki Ika with the 98th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ika, a Salt Lake City native, provides a massive frame in the interior at 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds. Ika tallied 49 tackles and 4.5 over his final two seasons at Baylor — all 4.5 sacks were recorded in 2021. He was a first team All-Big 12 selection last season, when he was a team captain for the Bears. Ika started his career at LSU, playing in 17 games across two seasons and totaling 22 tackles and one sack.

The Browns were rewarded the No. 98 overall pick as a compensatory pick from the NFL after former Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired to become the Vikings general manager in 2022.

23_WEB_TKT_WAITLIST_PROMO_APR25

Join the Season Ticket Member Waitlist

Purchase a Cleveland Browns Season Ticket Deposit to reserve your spot on the Waitlist.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Cedric Tillman 'fired up' to work with Deshaun Watson

Tillman called Watson "one of the best quarterbacks in the league" and is ready to get to work with the Browns' offense

news

5 things to know about WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman brings an impressive and needed size element to the Browns' receiver room

news

Cleveland Browns 2023 Draft Class

A pick-by-pick breakdown of the Browns' 2023 draft class

news

Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with No. 74 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Tillman totaled 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns across five seasons at Tennessee

Advertising