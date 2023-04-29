Browns select DE Isaiah McGuire with No. 126 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected DE Isaiah McGuire with the 126th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, McGuire was a dominant starter his final two college seasons with the Tigers and amassed 13.5 sacks in that span. He led the Tigers with six sacks in 2021 and led them again with 7.5 sacks in 2022 and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2022. McGuire also totaled 27 tackles for a loss in his final two college seasons.

"Isaiah is a long defensive end with some good pass rush upside," Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "A guy that we view as potentially having inside, outside rush flex. We're going to be attacking up-the-field defense and looking forward to seeing him rush off of the edge. We do think he eventually has the ability to rush inside, as well. High-motor player who has been very productive in the SEC and again excited to add to the d-line any chance we get. Just like the o-line room, as well."

McGuire is the second defensive linemen the Browns have drafted in their 2023 class, joining third-round pick DT Siaki Ika.