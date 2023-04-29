Browns select OT Dawand Jones with No. 111 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected OT Dawand Jones with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones was one of the biggest players of all players in the draft class and was a two-year starter at Ohio State. Jones primarily played right tackle with the Buckeyes and was a second-team All-American and third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 when he didn't allow a single sack. An Indianapolis native, Jones also carries a tremendous 87-inch wingspan.

"This happens to be the biggest human I've ever seen," Browns director of player personnel Dan Saganey said.