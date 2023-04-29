2023 Draft Picks

Browns select OT Dawand Jones with No. 111 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns added one of the biggest players in draft class in Jones, who stands at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_DRAFT_PICK_JONES_16x9

The Browns on Saturday selected OT Dawand Jones with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones was one of the biggest players of all players in the draft class and was a two-year starter at Ohio State. Jones primarily played right tackle with the Buckeyes and was a second-team All-American and third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 when he didn't allow a single sack. An Indianapolis native, Jones also carries a tremendous 87-inch wingspan.

"This happens to be the biggest human I've ever seen," Browns director of player personnel Dan Saganey said.

The Browns have five picks left on Day 3 and pick next at No. 126 overall. They also own picks at Nos. 140, 142, 190 and 229.

23_WEB_TKT_WAITLIST_PROMO_APR25

Join the Season Ticket Member Waitlist

Purchase a Cleveland Browns Season Ticket Deposit to reserve your spot on the Waitlist.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Browns select C Luke Wypler with No. 190 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Wypler is the second Ohio State player the Browns have drafted in 2023

news

Browns select CB Cameron Mitchell with No. 142 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Mitchell totaled 10 pass breakups in 2022 and is a close friend of former Northwestern teammate and Browns CB Greg Newsome II.

news

Browns select QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with No. 140 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Thompson-Robinson becomes the fourth quarterback on the Browns' roster

news

Browns select DE Isaiah McGuire with No. 126 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

McGuire led Missouri in sacks in each of his final two college seasons

news

5 things to know about WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman brings an impressive and needed size element to the Browns' receiver room

news

Browns select DT Siaki Ika with No. 98 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Ika, who weighs in at 335 pounds, tallied 49 tackles in his final two college seasons

news

Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with No. 74 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Tillman totaled 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns across five seasons at Tennessee

Advertising