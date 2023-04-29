Browns select C Luke Wypler with No. 190 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected C Luke Wypler with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A native of Montvale, New Jersey, Wypler was a two-year starter at Ohio State and earned an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team last season after he started all 13 games. Wypler played tackle in high school but transitioned to center with the Buckeyes and became the starter in 2021.

Wypler becomes the fourth center on the Browns' roster, joining Ethan Pocic, Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton.

Wypler is the second Buckeyes player the Browns have taken in the 2023 draft after the selection of OT Dawand Jones in the fourth-round. It's the first year the Browns have taken two Buckeyes in the same draft since 1965.