5 things to know about WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman brings an impressive and needed size element to the Browns' receiver room

Apr 28, 2023
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns drafted WR Cedric Tillman with the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the offense.

Size Matters

Tillman brings size to the Browns' receiver room. At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, he instantly becomes one of the tallest receivers on the Browns and brings a physical game the offense could use to elevate its passing options for QB Deshaun Watson. He's taller than Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin, and he used that size to be a productive receiver in his final two seasons at Tennessee.

Junior Year Breakout

Tillman's breakout year came as a junior in 2021 when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, which led the Volunteers in receiving. He became the first Tennessee receiver to top 1,000 yards in a season since Justin Hunter in 2012 and ranked fifth in the SEC in receiving yards that year. Tillman also ranks in the top 10 in program history with 17 touchdown catches and holds the program record with seven consecutive games with a touchdown grab.

Tillman also caught 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns last year as a senior, but he missed six games due to receiving tightrope ankle surgery. Assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Catherine Raîche said the Browns "did our work" on the injury and feel good about his health heading into his rookie season.

Like Father Like Son

Tillman's dad, also named Cedric, also played in the NFL and played with QB Steve McNair at Alcorn State from 1988-91. He was picked in the 11th round by the Broncos in 1992 and played four seasons in the league.

Tillman said he's received plenty of advice from his father on playing in the pros.

"Just having someone who has done it at the highest level and him being able to coach me and help me out. Tough love at times but it's definitely needed and definitely has been huge in my success."

He Knows Another Big UT Alum

Tillman knows plenty about Jimmy Haslam, who is a Tennessee alum and, along with Dee Haslam, has completed several donations and made many appearances to the university. Tillman said he's seen Haslam at practice "quite a bit of times."

Plenty of Weapons

With the addition of Tillman, the Browns have given QB Deshaun Watson plenty of receiving weapons for his second season. The top of the depth chart now includes Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin and David Bell.

