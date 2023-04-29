Browns rookie CB Cameron Mitchell reunites with former teammate CB Greg Newsome II

Mitchell joined Newsome at Northwestern in 2019 and took a redshirt that season while Newsome lit up the Big Ten as a starter with nine pass breakups. When Newsome was limited to three games in 2020 due to an injury, the Wildcats leaned on Mitchell to fill his role, the first heavy-duty job of his college career.

The results from Mitchell were impressive — he tallied six pass breakups and his first career interception in eight games.

"The whole season, I was really prepared for that starting role," Mitchell said. "Once Greg got hurt, we talked about it in the locker room and he was just like, 'You're going to have to go out there and finish this joint.' I was ready for it, I was ready for the challenge. I went out there and performed."

As Newsome started his Browns career in 2021, Mitchell stepped into a starting role and continued to shine. He matched his pass-breakup total with another six batted passes and was recognized as an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten squad. He was an honorable mention again the following year when he led Northwestern with 10 pass breakups and secured his second career interception.