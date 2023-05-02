Position-by-position analysis after the 2023 NFL Draft

Linebackers

Analysis: The Browns opted to not add a linebacker in their draft class and are confident that their group from last season will perform better after it was hit hard with injuries. The most important player of the group is still Walker, who played just three games last season due to injury and was always a vital communicator and trusty tackler for the defense when he's on the field. Healthy seasons from Owusu-Koramoah, Phillips and Takitaki, who was re-signed after suffering a torn ACL in December, will go a long way toward an improved year from this group.