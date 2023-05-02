Position-by-position analysis after the 2023 NFL Draft

A look at every position on the roster after the Browns added seven players in the 2023 draft

May 02, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns welcomed seven new players to their roster last weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft, which Browns GM Andrew Berry primarily used to seal depth holes and find players who could become starters at some point next season and beyond.

That's a solid way for a team who didn't own a pick until No. 74 overall to use a draft, and the Browns will learn more about each of the players they picked when rookie minicamp runs May 12-14 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

We also now have a clearer sense of how the Browns' roster will look when training camp begins in July.

Here's a position-by-position breakdown of who the Browns have after draft weekend.

Quarterbacks

Returning: Deshaun Watson, Kellen Mond

Added in free agency: Joshua Dobbs

Drafted: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analysis: The Browns selected Thompson-Robinson, a five-year starter from UCLA, in the fifth round as a potential backup for Watson, who will be surrounded by plenty of players who, as Berry put it, can "help accentuate his skillset." The top priority for the Browns in 2023 is helping Watson return to Pro Bowl form, and they believe that adding a young player in Thompson-Robinson, who had worked out with Watson before at UCLA, will help make that room stronger.

Running backs

Returning: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr., Nate McCrary

Added in free agency: N/A

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: This was a position many draft analysts believed the Browns could target at some point in the draft. Instead, no additions were made, which suggests the Browns have confidence in Ford to take hold of backup duties in his second NFL season. There's still time, however, for the Browns to add more to this room in free agency, if they see a good fit.

Wide receivers

Returning: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Jakeem Grant Sr., Daylen Baldwin, Jaelon Darden, Mike Harley Jr., Anthony Schwartz, Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah Weston, Michael Woods II

Added in free agency: Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin

Drafted: Cedric Tillman

Analysis: The Browns have added three significant additions to the position this offseason with Moore, Goodwin and Tillman, who might not be immediately needed in a heavy role as a rookie but could still be a big contributor. The Browns should have more speed and, with Tillman, more size in 2023, and don't forget about Grant, either — he was off to a great start in training camp last year before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Tight ends

Returning: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Added in free agency: Jordan Akins

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns didn't need to add much else to their tight ends after the signing of Akins, who enjoyed a career-best year with the Texans last season and is coming off a season where he caught five touchdowns. Njoku looked capable of building a career-best year last season, too, before injuries got in the way, and he will certainly have a chance to boost his production again this season.

Offensive line

Returning: Ethan Pocic, Nick Harris, Joel Bitonio, Dawson Deaton, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Joe Haeg, James Hudson III, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jedrick Wills Jr.,

Added in free agency: Wes Martin

Drafted: Dawand Jones

Analysis: The Browns drafted an intriguing tackle in Jones, who became the biggest player on the roster at 6-foot-8 and 374-pounds as soon as the Browns selected him in the fourth round. All of the starters from last season will return, and the Browns should once again carry one of the steadiest offensive lines in the league in 2023.

Defensive line

Returning: Myles Garrett, Sam Kamara, Isaiah Thomas, Alex Wright, Jordan Elliott, Roderick Perry II, Ben Stille, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey

Added in free agency: Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Maurice Hurst, Trysten Hill, Michael Dwumfour

Drafted: Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire

Analysis: The Browns continued to get bigger on their defensive line by drafting Ika, who's 335 pounds, and McGuire, who's 6-foot-4 and 271 pounds. Ika will have a chance to win a starting job next to Tomlinson, whom the Browns are counting on to have a big year under the defensive line-friendly schemes of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Any increased production from the D-Line should also be a benefit to Garrett, who could be in for a monster year if things go well across his position group.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Siaki Ika Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Siaki Ika.

AP22247122442704
1 / 9
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-24.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
4 / 9

Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-24.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
5 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
6 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU nose tackle Siaki Ika (62) walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 9

LSU nose tackle Siaki Ika (62) walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Linebackers

Returning: Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Jordan Kunaszyk, Tony Fields II, Storey Jackson

Added in free agency: Matthew Adams

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns opted to not add a linebacker in their draft class and are confident that their group from last season will perform better after it was hit hard with injuries. The most important player of the group is still Walker, who played just three games last season due to injury and was always a vital communicator and trusty tackler for the defense when he's on the field. Healthy seasons from Owusu-Koramoah, Phillips and Takitaki, who was re-signed after suffering a torn ACL in December, will go a long way toward an improved year from this group.

Cornerbacks

Returning: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, M.J. Emerson Jr., A.J. Green III, Thomas Graham Jr.

Added in free agency: Mike Ford

Drafted: Cameron Mitchell

Analysis: The Browns certainly don't lack depth at corner, and they added even more depth to it with their fifth-round selection of Mitchell. The starting trio of Ward, Newsome and Emerson could give the Browns one of the top cornerback groups in the league, and Ford should not only be a quality backup but also a great special teams player.

Safeties

Returning: Grant Delpit, D'Anthony Bell, Bubba Bolden

Added in free agency: Juan Thornhill

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: This was another position the Browns could've added to in the draft but didn't, and it's possible they still look to add another player or two to this group in free agency for depth and training camp competition. Thornhill should thrive as a free safety, while Delpit is a strong breakout year candidate after a nice finish to his third NFL season — and second since missing all of his rookie season due to injury.

Specialists/Returners

Returning: Cade York, Corey Bojorquez, Charley Hughlett | Jakeem Grant, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford

Added in free agency: N/A

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns specialists trio will stay intact. At returner, there will be plenty of eyes on Grant before the season to see if he'll be able to maintain the same speed and burst that made him such a dangerous kick and punt returner before his season-ending injury.

