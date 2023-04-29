5 things to know about Browns' Day 3 draft picks

A pair of Buckeyes

The Browns selected two Buckeyes on Day 3 in Jones and C Luke Wypler, who was selected in the sixth-round.

Wypler's pick solidified the first year since 1965 where the Browns had drafted multiple Buckeyes. That year's draft class featured Bo Scott, who was a third-round pick and Ed Orazen, who was drafted in the 19th round — the draft lasted 20 rounds in those days.

Both of the Browns' Buckeyes picks this year were mainstays in Ohio State's offensive line the last two seasons, and both will have a chance to carve roles as backups with the Browns as rookies.

The DTR-Watson Connection

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick, won't need to make any introductions to his new teammate, Deshaun Watson.

Thompson-Robinson and Watson have worked out together before at UCLA, where Thompson-Robinson had been the starter for the last five years.

"Luckily, I've had plenty of times to be able to meet Deshaun," Thompson-Robinson said. "He's been able to come out to UCLA, work out there and me just wanting to go out there and get extra work in. Him allowing me to work out with him has been very beneficial for me throughout my college career. Now, to finally be able to join up with him, I think, will be really special for me and my development. I think it will go a long way and I think as well as his development. I think I can help him out, too, giving him an extra set of eyes and ears just from everything I've learned in college so far."

Thompson-Robinson also knows one of his draft class mates: WR Cedric Tillman, who was drafted in the third round. Thompson-Robinson and Tillman were high school teammates at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

"Ever since high school and ever since the first time I met Cedric, super down-to-earth person, super humble," Thompson-Robinson said. "He's a workaholic and someone that just needs an opportunity and he can take the rest. That's the one thing I love about Cedric, is he has never needed any handouts or anybody to give anything to him. He truly is about his business and everything that the Browns got him for is definitely true. I have the utmost respect for Cedric and I can't wait to play with him."

A Mizzou sack monster

Fourth-round pick DE Isaiah McGuire proved his final two years with the Tigers that he knows how to get to the QB — he was Missouri's sack leader in each of his final two college seasons, starting with six sacks in 2021 and 7.5 sacks in 2022.

Saganey said the Browns view McGuire as a potentially versatile fit for their defensive line and could play both inside and outside positions.

Regardless of where he plays, they feel confident he'll be able to penetrate the pocket.