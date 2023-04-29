5 things to know about DT Siaki Ika

Biggest player on the roster

At 335 pounds, Ika instantly becomes the heaviest player on the Browns' roster. His weight was a key part of why the Browns were interested in him — not only because of how much space he takes in the interior, but how well he uses it to play as a powerful defender.

"I'll call it a 'Schwartzism,'" Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "He (DC Jim Schwartz) wants guys to be as big as they possibly can, without sacrificing movement. For some guys at defensive tackle, that may be 305 and others that may be 355. Siaki has been anywhere from 335 to 355. depending on what the scheme required. For us, we'll work with him when he gets on site for what we're going to ask him to do, but he has played effectively throughout that weight range."

A huge 2021

Ika flew onto draft radars after a big 2021 season where he totaled 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. That earned him Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors as well as a second team all Big-12 selection.