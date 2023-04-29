8 names to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The final draft day has arrived, and there are still plenty of talented players that could land among the Browns’ six remaining picks

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:54 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

042923_8PlayerstoKnow

We're down to the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Browns are still set to make plenty of phone calls on Day 3.

The Browns own six total picks for Saturday: Nos. 111, 126, 140, 142, 190 and 229.

Here are eight players to keep an eye on for Day 3.

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Evans had potential to land on Day 2 but is still on board on the final draft day, and if the Browns are interested in adding more depth to a running back room that no longer has Kareem Hunt in it, he could be a great fit. Evans averaged 6.9 yards per carry throughout his college career and has the explosiveness to provide immediate value to an NFL backfield.

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

If the Browns are looking to add a possible pass-catching back in the mid-to-late rounds, McIntosh could be the best choice available. He caught 43 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns last season in addition to rushing 150 times for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Athletic's Dane Brugler gave McIntosh a 4th-5th round grade and said he "projects best as a committee back who specializes in catching the football."

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Cedric Tillman Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Cedric Tillman.

AP21332007670452
1 / 10
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores his third touchdown of the game ahead of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
3 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores his third touchdown of the game ahead of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE -Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Patriots made some bets on offense that didn't pan out in 2022 and are looking to this year's draft to help them make a course correction. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
4 / 10

FILE -Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Patriots made some bets on offense that didn't pan out in 2022 and are looking to this year's draft to help them make a course correction. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman, celebrates a touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
5 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman, celebrates a touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman catches a touchdown pass against Purdue in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
6 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman catches a touchdown pass against Purdue in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch infant of Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 10

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch infant of Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Related Links

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Offensive tackle might not be the most pressing need for the Browns, but adding quality tackle depth on Day 3 is never a bad option. Jones, who many draft analysts viewed as a Day 2 selection, is arguably the top offensive tackle still available. He is a breathtakingly massive prospect at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. Brugler gave Jones a second-round grade and had him as the sixth-best offensive tackle prospect in the draft class.

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Like most Day 3 prospects, Roy could be a developmental piece for a team looking to elevate its defensive interior. He flashed production with 49 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss his final season in Baton Rouge and has the tools to become a solid player in the NFL.

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Another prospect widely expected to be picked up on Day 2, Adebawore could provide the Browns' excellent value and plug an edge rusher depth hole they'll likely look to patch early on Day 3. He led the Wildcats with five sacks last year and contains impressive power and speed in his game. At the combine, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.49 seconds) of any player over 280 pounds since at least 2006.

LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

The work the Browns have done at linebacker so far this offseason has mainly been re-signing players from last season, but they could look to add a rookie to the room on Day 3 to provide even more depth to a position that struggled with injuries in 2022. To'oTo'o is arguably the best linebacker available to open the day and was considered by some analysts as a top linebacker in the draft class. He led the Crimson Tide with 112 tackles in 2021 and followed that up with 94 tackles last season, which led to a first team All-SEC selection.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Siaki Ika Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Siaki Ika.

AP22247122442704
1 / 9
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-24.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
4 / 9

Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-24.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
5 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
6 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 9

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU nose tackle Siaki Ika (62) walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 9

LSU nose tackle Siaki Ika (62) walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Our own Nathan Zegura had Abanikanda landing with the Browns on Day 2 at pick No. 98, but he's still available heading into Day 3 and could still very much be an intriguing option for the Browns. He delivered quite the breakout season last year, totaling 1,431 yards to lead the ACC and 20 touchdowns to lead the FBS in scoring.

DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

A favorite of our own Jason Gibbs (a BGSU alum), Brooks rose up draft boards quickly despite receiving no invite to Indianapolis for the combine, but he made the most of an invite to the Senior Bowl. He led the Falcons in sacks in all five of his college seasons and was one of only six FBS players to finish with 18-plus tackles for loss and 10-plus sacks last year.

