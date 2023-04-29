8 names to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Offensive tackle might not be the most pressing need for the Browns, but adding quality tackle depth on Day 3 is never a bad option. Jones, who many draft analysts viewed as a Day 2 selection, is arguably the top offensive tackle still available. He is a breathtakingly massive prospect at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. Brugler gave Jones a second-round grade and had him as the sixth-best offensive tackle prospect in the draft class.

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Like most Day 3 prospects, Roy could be a developmental piece for a team looking to elevate its defensive interior. He flashed production with 49 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss his final season in Baton Rouge and has the tools to become a solid player in the NFL.

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Another prospect widely expected to be picked up on Day 2, Adebawore could provide the Browns' excellent value and plug an edge rusher depth hole they'll likely look to patch early on Day 3. He led the Wildcats with five sacks last year and contains impressive power and speed in his game. At the combine, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.49 seconds) of any player over 280 pounds since at least 2006.

LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama