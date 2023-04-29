Cleveland Browns 2023 Draft Class

3rd Round - Pick 98

Ika, a Salt Lake City native, provides a massive frame in the interior at 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds. Ika tallied 49 tackles and 4.5 over his final two seasons at Baylor — all 4.5 sacks were recorded in 2021. He was a first team All-Big 12 selection last season, when he was a team captain for the Bears. Ika started his career at LSU, playing in 17 games across two seasons and totaling 22 tackles and one sack.