Cleveland Browns 2023 Draft Class

3rd Round - Pick 74
WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Story | Photos | Pick Announcement | The Call | Social Media
Tillman, a Las Vegas native, played five college seasons at Tennessee and has a career-best season in 2021 when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, which led the Volunteers. A 6-foot-3 and 213-pound target, Tillman played in six games last season and caught 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He missed six games last season due to tightrope ankle surgery.
3rd Round - Pick 98
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Ika, a Salt Lake City native, provides a massive frame in the interior at 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds. Ika tallied 49 tackles and 4.5 over his final two seasons at Baylor — all 4.5 sacks were recorded in 2021. He was a first team All-Big 12 selection last season, when he was a team captain for the Bears. Ika started his career at LSU, playing in 17 games across two seasons and totaling 22 tackles and one sack.
