Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 picks: Two Buckeyes, a QB and more help for the defense

Check out the best reactions from the Browns' five picks on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The @Browns new OT Dawand Jones is MASSIVE. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DoOGarZgnY— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023
Dawand Jones did not give up a sack last season for the Buckeyes. He was one of five right tackles with at least 700 snaps last season not to allow a sack, per @ESPNStatsInfo— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 29, 2023
Browns director of player personnel Dan Saganey on 374-pound OSU OT Dawand Jones:— Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 29, 2023
'This happens to be the biggest human I’ve ever seen.'
GLORY TO GOD!!! Time to get to work!!! https://t.co/C2Y7O9zp37— Isaiah McGuire (@IsaiahMac_93) April 29, 2023
Isaiah McGuire was drafted with pick 126 of round 4 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/I5JRuEKnDL pic.twitter.com/tSqQ4sSo2d— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Isaiah McGuire is the 8th Missouri player drafted by Cleveland all-time. The last two were DT Jordan Elliott (still on the team) and TE Martin Rucker— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 29, 2023
Yeah, looks like Dorian Thompson-Robinson is excited to be drafted by the Browns. #DawgPound @DoriansTweets pic.twitter.com/t0ktjAxxVF— Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) April 29, 2023
Fun fact: Dorian Thompson-Robinson was high school teammates with Browns WR Cedric Tillman.— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 29, 2023
Introducing the new kid on the block for the @Browns.— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 29, 2023
Welcome to Cleveland, Dorian Thompson-Robinson!@DoriansTweets | @UCLAFootball | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/upY30LOa98
Newsome's reaction on the #Browns drafting Northwestern CB and close friend Cameron Mitchell https://t.co/8Of1JdbYZZ— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) April 29, 2023
The tackling data on Cameron Mitchell and his body of work inside is quite promising.— Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 29, 2023
Cameron Mitchell -> BROWNS— The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023
Mitchell, at 5'10 191, is a physical corner who has elite footwork to stay controlled and stick with WRs.
He has excellent hand timing to disrupt passing windows and is quick to support in the run and can tackle in space. pic.twitter.com/HvKNnOLrcY
Cleveland selects Ohio State Center Luke Wypler 190th overall— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023
🟠 Only ONE sack allowed in his career (965 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/PPdX00Ohre
No clue why Luke Wypler lasted as long as he did. If there's no major medical red flag or something I don't know, that's a great pick by the Browns.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 29, 2023
.@LukeWypler is dawg pound bound❕ pic.twitter.com/jIGAPtlDPG— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 29, 2023