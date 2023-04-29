Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 picks: Two Buckeyes, a QB and more help for the defense

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) leaps over Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. For Thompson-Robinson, the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, will be his first postseason experience after appearing in 45 games over the senior's five seasons. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)