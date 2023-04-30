What draft picks do the Browns have in 2024?

The Browns will bring eight draft picks with them into the 2024 draft year

The 2023 draft has concluded, and we're already shifting our focus (temporarily, at least) to next year's draft.

The Browns waited until the end of Day 3 to ensure they continued their streak of four consecutive drafts under GM Andrew Berry where a trade was executed, and it resulted in the Browns sending their 229th overall pick in the seventh round to the Ravens for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

That gives the Browns eight total picks for 2024.

The Browns will still be without a first-round pick — the final year they won't have their own first-round pick as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Texans. Their fourth-round pick was also part of that deal, and they also sent their sixth-round pick to the Falcons in the deal that acquired LB Deion Jones during the 2022 season.

Here's where all the Browns' pick sit for the next draft:

Round 2 (own)

Round 3 (own)

Round 5 (own)

Round 5 (Acquired from Panthers in Baker Mayfield trade)

Round 6 (Acquired from Texans in Watson trade)

Round 6 (Acquired from Ravens for 229th overall pick in 2023)

Round 7 (own)

Round 7 (Acquired from Falcons in Jones trade)

