Social media reacts to Browns' selection of WR Cedric Tillman

Check out the best reactions from the Browns' first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman.
Dawg incoming 🙌— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 29, 2023
Welcome to the fam, @Ctillman04!!#NflDraft | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/zdiSGT3E9S
Browns draft WR Cedric Tillman 👀 pic.twitter.com/mNzrFfX34R— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 29, 2023
Browns make a splash with their first pick and make it back-to-back Tennessee WRs with Cedric Tillman. One of the best ball winners in the class. A true X with explosive downfield ability. Played his best against Alabama and Georgia: pic.twitter.com/br9RO9ERaZ— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023
Cedric Tillman is the better of the two Tennessee wide receivers.— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) April 29, 2023
"a big guy who plays big" 💪— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 29, 2023
love the sound of that pic.twitter.com/Wecm2tLmlw
Cedric Tillman was hampered by an ankle sprain in 2022— Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) April 29, 2023
But in 2021, in the two games against Georgia and Alabama
17 catches, 352 yards, 2 TD's. #Browns
During his time in Tennessee, New #Browns WR Cedric Tillman recorded:— BrownsMuse (@BrownsMuse) April 29, 2023
109 Catches
1,622 recieving yards
15.9 yards per catch
17 recieving TDs
Welcome to Cleveland @Ctillman04! pic.twitter.com/E890hDyRgr
Browns now have a WR group of:— Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) April 29, 2023
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
DPJ
Cedric Tillman
Pretty good job of rebuilding that group.