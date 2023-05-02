Transactions

Browns pick up 5th-year option for Jedrick Wills Jr.

The fifth-year option will keep Wills under contract with the Browns through the 2024 season

May 02, 2023 at 12:43 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Tuesday exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of T Jedrick Wills Jr., which will keep him in Cleveland through the 2024 season.

Wills, the 10th overall pick out of Alabama in 2020, has been the starting left tackle for the last three seasons and has started all 45 of his career games. He played in all 17 games last season and helped the Browns compile 2,490 rushing yards, the third-highest total in team history and most since 1963. He's opened holes for RB Nick Chubb, who has ranked among the NFL's top rushers, including finishing third in rushing yards in 2022 and second in 2021.

Wills was also part of an offensive line that aided the Browns to lead the NFL in rushing average in 2021 with a 5.09 yards per carry mark, the highest average by a Browns team since 1966.

