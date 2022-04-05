Draft on Tap

10 notable players to be picked at No. 44 overall

The Browns will hold a pick at 44th overall for the second time in the last three years

Apr 05, 2022 at 02:47 PM
It hasn't been long since the Browns last picked at No. 44 overall in the NFL Draft.

They did it in 2020, when they selected S Grant Delpit with their second total pick of the draft and grabbed one of the top safeties of the class. Delpit emerged as a reliable playmaker last season, and the Browns are hoping to grab another player of his caliber — or even better — with the No. 44 pick this year.

That pick will be the first of seven the Browns have in 2022 after they traded their first-round pick in a big package for QB Deshaun Watson. We're looking at some notable players who have been pegged from that spot in the draft, starting with Cleveland's own.

2020: S Grant Delpit, Browns

Delpit recovered nicely in 2021 after he missed all his rookie season with a torn Achilles suffered in the previous year's training camp. He totaled one interception, three pass breakups and 66 tackles last season and was an every-down player in his final four games of the year. The Browns appear poised to give Delpit a bigger role on the defense next season.

2019: OG Elgton Jenkins, Packers

Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and started games at left guard, center and right tackle that season. He's considered one of the best and most versatile offensive linemen in the league.

Photos: In Focus - Notable players who were drafted No. 44 in the NFL Draft

With the Browns set to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick No. 44, we're looking back at some notable players previously drafted in that spot.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
1 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) rushes with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Chicago. With three games left and an expiring contract, Forte's time with the Bears could be winding down. A more immediate issue is helping them finish strong after back-to-back losses. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
2 / 42

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) rushes with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Chicago. With three games left and an expiring contract, Forte's time with the Bears could be winding down. A more immediate issue is helping them finish strong after back-to-back losses. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens Terry Jones Jr. (82) is upended as Miami Dolphins Patrick Surtain (23) makes the tackle in the first half, Sunday, Nov.17, 2002 in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary I. Rothstein)
3 / 42

Baltimore Ravens Terry Jones Jr. (82) is upended as Miami Dolphins Patrick Surtain (23) makes the tackle in the first half, Sunday, Nov.17, 2002 in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary I. Rothstein)

GARY I. ROTHSTEIN
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) pursues Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jay Schroeder (10) in Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 7, 1993. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 24-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
4 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) pursues Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jay Schroeder (10) in Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 7, 1993. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 24-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) instructs his teammates ahead of a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game (also known as "The Fog Bowl") in Chicago, IL, Dec. 31, 1988. The Bears defeated the Eagles 20-12. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
5 / 42

Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) instructs his teammates ahead of a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game (also known as "The Fog Bowl") in Chicago, IL, Dec. 31, 1988. The Bears defeated the Eagles 20-12. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dermontti Dawson (64) before the 1993 Pro Bowl in Honolulu, HI, Feb. 7, 1993. The AFC defeated the NFC 23-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
6 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dermontti Dawson (64) before the 1993 Pro Bowl in Honolulu, HI, Feb. 7, 1993. The AFC defeated the NFC 23-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
7 / 42

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 42

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Jenkins is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
9 / 42

FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Jenkins is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks' Sidney Rice is shown on field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
10 / 42

Seattle Seahawks' Sidney Rice is shown on field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) during Super Bowl XXX, a 27-17 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
11 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) during Super Bowl XXX, a 27-17 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) runs from Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
12 / 42

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) runs from Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens' Quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws the ball away as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) and Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, middle, during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
13 / 42

Baltimore Ravens' Quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws the ball away as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) and Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, middle, during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson on Pro Bowl Media Day before the AFC's 23-10 victory over the NFC in the 1999 NFL Pro Bowl played on February 7, 1999 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
14 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson on Pro Bowl Media Day before the AFC's 23-10 victory over the NFC in the 1999 NFL Pro Bowl played on February 7, 1999 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) is fired up after a defensive stop during the Bears 17-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 29, 1991 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - December 29, 1991 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
15 / 42

Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) is fired up after a defensive stop during the Bears 17-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 29, 1991 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - December 29, 1991 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Chad Clifton (76) during Super Bowl XLV on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won the game, 31-26. (AP Photo/Gary A. Vasquez)
16 / 42

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Chad Clifton (76) during Super Bowl XLV on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won the game, 31-26. (AP Photo/Gary A. Vasquez)

Gary A. Vasquez/2011 National Football League
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins runs out of the tunnel during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
17 / 42

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins runs out of the tunnel during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers tackle Chad Clifton on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
18 / 42

Green Bay Packers tackle Chad Clifton on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) at the NFL Pro Bowl, a 26-23 overtime AFC victory on February 2, 1997 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
19 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) at the NFL Pro Bowl, a 26-23 overtime AFC victory on February 2, 1997 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Chicago. The Lions won 24-20. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
20 / 42

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Chicago. The Lions won 24-20. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Green Bay Packers' Chad Clifton lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)
21 / 42

Green Bay Packers' Chad Clifton lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)

Jim Prisching
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice (18) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman (41) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2010, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-3. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)
22 / 42

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice (18) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman (41) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2010, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-3. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Hannah Foslien
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
23 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders (21) in action during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009 at in Indianapolis . (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
24 / 42

Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders (21) in action during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009 at in Indianapolis . (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST/AP2009
Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson (63) in action during a 20 to 23 Steelers win over the Detroit Lions on September 3, 1995 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (AP Photos/NFL Photos) (Paul Spinelli via AP)
25 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson (63) in action during a 20 to 23 Steelers win over the Detroit Lions on September 3, 1995 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (AP Photos/NFL Photos) (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 42

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
* FILE * Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins during a football game against the Atlanta Falcons in this Sept. 23, 2007 file photo, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the New York Jets on Friday for third- and fifth-round draft picks. The Jets then came to terms with Jenkins on a new five-year contract worth $35 million, including $20 million in guaranteed money. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)
27 / 42

FILE Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins during a football game against the Atlanta Falcons in this Sept. 23, 2007 file photo, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the New York Jets on Friday for third- and fifth-round draft picks. The Jets then came to terms with Jenkins on a new five-year contract worth $35 million, including $20 million in guaranteed money. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)

John Bazemore/2007 AP
at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Friday afternoon July 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
28 / 42

at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Friday afternoon July 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

BILL HABER/2004 AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice runs against the New York Giants in the third quarter of their NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
29 / 42

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice runs against the New York Giants in the third quarter of their NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/AP2010
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Bob Sanders during the NFL team's football training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, Aug. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 42

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Bob Sanders during the NFL team's football training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, Aug. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP2009
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl football player LeCharles Bentley, center, poses for a photo with hula dancers Anreana Tseu, left, and Liana Green, right, Friday, Feb. 10, 2006, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
31 / 42

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl football player LeCharles Bentley, center, poses for a photo with hula dancers Anreana Tseu, left, and Liana Green, right, Friday, Feb. 10, 2006, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TED S. WARREN
* FILE * Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders kisses the the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, in this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo. Sanders was named The Associated Press 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Monday Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 42

FILE Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders kisses the the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, in this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo. Sanders was named The Associated Press 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Monday Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/2007 AP
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
33 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
HONOLULU, HI- FEBRUARY 4: Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison #29 of the AFC drops back in pass coverage against the NFC in the 2001 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 4, 2001 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-17. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
34 / 42

HONOLULU, HI- FEBRUARY 4: Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison #29 of the AFC drops back in pass coverage against the NFC in the 2001 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 4, 2001 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-17. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL Photos/2001 NFL Photos
Former New Orleans Saints center LeCharles Bentley speaks at a news conference where it was announced that he signed a six-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, in Berea, Ohio, on Saturday, March 11, 2006. (AP photo/Molly Corfman)
35 / 42

Former New Orleans Saints center LeCharles Bentley speaks at a news conference where it was announced that he signed a six-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, in Berea, Ohio, on Saturday, March 11, 2006. (AP photo/Molly Corfman)

MOLLY CORFMAN/AP2006
Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) shares a laugh as he stretches before the first practice of football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) shares a laugh as he stretches before the first practice of football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/AP2006
Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith (22) goes over teammate Daryl Johnston (48) for a touching as Chicago Bears' Ron Rivera (59) tries to make the during first quarter NFL playoff action, Sunday Dec. 29, 1991 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
37 / 42

Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith (22) goes over teammate Daryl Johnston (48) for a touching as Chicago Bears' Ron Rivera (59) tries to make the during first quarter NFL playoff action, Sunday Dec. 29, 1991 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Mark Elias/1991 AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain intercepts a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
38 / 42

Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain intercepts a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

LUIS M. ALVAREZ/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, left, rushes aganst Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard John Welbourn during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/George Widman)
39 / 42

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, left, rushes aganst Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard John Welbourn during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/George Widman)

GEORGE WIDMAN
Miami Dolphins' Brock Marion, top, and Sam Madison, bottom, tackle San Diego Chargers' Eric Parker during the first quarter Monday, Oct. 27, 2003 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
40 / 42

Miami Dolphins' Brock Marion, top, and Sam Madison, bottom, tackle San Diego Chargers' Eric Parker during the first quarter Monday, Oct. 27, 2003 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MATT YORK
Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison (29) celebrates his interception with teammate Patrick Surtain (23) during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2000. The Dolphins won 33-6. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
41 / 42

Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison (29) celebrates his interception with teammate Patrick Surtain (23) during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2000. The Dolphins won 33-6. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
Miami Dolphins defensive back Sam Madison gives the safe sign following his first-quarter recovery of a Jacksonville Jaguars fumble, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Jacksonville, Fla. Madison would also make two interceptions in the game, one for a fourth-quarter touchdown, as the Dophins defeated the Jaguars 24-10.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)
42 / 42

Miami Dolphins defensive back Sam Madison gives the safe sign following his first-quarter recovery of a Jacksonville Jaguars fumble, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Jacksonville, Fla. Madison would also make two interceptions in the game, one for a fourth-quarter touchdown, as the Dophins defeated the Jaguars 24-10.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

PHIL COALE/2003 AP
2013: DT Kawann Short, Panthers

Short is a two-time Pro Bowler and compiled 32.5 sacks in his first six seasons in the league. His production was among the best of all defensive tackles early in his career, but he missed most of 2020 with an injury and did not play in 2021.

2008: RB Matt Forte, Chicago

Forte is considered one of the best running backs of the last two decades and is a two-time Pro Bowler who compiled 9,796 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns across 10 NFL seasons. He was the sixth running back taken in the draft class behind Darren McFadden, Jonathan Stewart, Felix Jones, Rashard Mendenhall and Chris Johnson.

2004: DB Bob Sanders, Colts

Sanders is a two-time All Pro and two-time Pro Bowler who totaled six career interceptions and 16 pass breakups. His career was mired by injuries, though, and he ended the final four years of his career on injured reserve.

2001: DT Kris Jenkins, Panthers

Jenkins is a two-time All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler who played a decade in the league and collected 24 sacks.

1998: CB Patrick Surtain, Dolphins

Surtain was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl-talent in 2002 and made Pro Bowls the next two seasons. He played 11 years in the league and amassed 37 interceptions and 105 pass breakups.

1997: CB Sam Madison, Dolphins

A year before drafting Surtain, the Browns drafted another stud defensive back at No. 44 in Madison, who was one of the best corners in the game at the turn of the century and earned All-Pro honors in 1999 and 2000. He led the league with seven interceptions in 1999 and played 12 years in the league.

1993: LB Chad Brown, Steelers

Brown is another two-time All-Pro on this list. He spent the first of four NFL seasons with the Steelers before playing eight with the Seahawks. He then played 2005 with the Patriots, then returned to the Steelers in 2006, then went back to the Patriots for two games in his final season in 2007. He finished his career with 1,091 tackles.

1988: C Dermontti Dawson, Steelers - HOF

Dawson was one of the best centers in NFL history and is the lone Hall of Famer to be picked from the No. 44 spot in the draft. He pieced together six consecutive All-Pro seasons from 1993-1998 and spent 13 total years in the league, all with Pittsburgh. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Others:

2007: WR Sidney Rice, Vikings

2002: C LeCharles Bentley, Saints

2000: OT Chad Clifton, Packers

1996: CB Tory James, Broncos

1984: LB Ron Rivera, Bears

