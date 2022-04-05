10 notable players to be picked at No. 44 overall

It hasn't been long since the Browns last picked at No. 44 overall in the NFL Draft.
They did it in 2020, when they selected S Grant Delpit with their second total pick of the draft and grabbed one of the top safeties of the class. Delpit emerged as a reliable playmaker last season, and the Browns are hoping to grab another player of his caliber — or even better — with the No. 44 pick this year.
That pick will be the first of seven the Browns have in 2022 after they traded their first-round pick in a big package for QB Deshaun Watson. We're looking at some notable players who have been pegged from that spot in the draft, starting with Cleveland's own.
2020: S Grant Delpit, Browns
Delpit recovered nicely in 2021 after he missed all his rookie season with a torn Achilles suffered in the previous year's training camp. He totaled one interception, three pass breakups and 66 tackles last season and was an every-down player in his final four games of the year. The Browns appear poised to give Delpit a bigger role on the defense next season.
2019: OG Elgton Jenkins, Packers
Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and started games at left guard, center and right tackle that season. He's considered one of the best and most versatile offensive linemen in the league.
2013: DT Kawann Short, Panthers
Short is a two-time Pro Bowler and compiled 32.5 sacks in his first six seasons in the league. His production was among the best of all defensive tackles early in his career, but he missed most of 2020 with an injury and did not play in 2021.
2008: RB Matt Forte, Chicago
Forte is considered one of the best running backs of the last two decades and is a two-time Pro Bowler who compiled 9,796 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns across 10 NFL seasons. He was the sixth running back taken in the draft class behind Darren McFadden, Jonathan Stewart, Felix Jones, Rashard Mendenhall and Chris Johnson.
2004: DB Bob Sanders, Colts
Sanders is a two-time All Pro and two-time Pro Bowler who totaled six career interceptions and 16 pass breakups. His career was mired by injuries, though, and he ended the final four years of his career on injured reserve.
2001: DT Kris Jenkins, Panthers
Jenkins is a two-time All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler who played a decade in the league and collected 24 sacks.
1998: CB Patrick Surtain, Dolphins
Surtain was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl-talent in 2002 and made Pro Bowls the next two seasons. He played 11 years in the league and amassed 37 interceptions and 105 pass breakups.
1997: CB Sam Madison, Dolphins
A year before drafting Surtain, the Browns drafted another stud defensive back at No. 44 in Madison, who was one of the best corners in the game at the turn of the century and earned All-Pro honors in 1999 and 2000. He led the league with seven interceptions in 1999 and played 12 years in the league.
1993: LB Chad Brown, Steelers
Brown is another two-time All-Pro on this list. He spent the first of four NFL seasons with the Steelers before playing eight with the Seahawks. He then played 2005 with the Patriots, then returned to the Steelers in 2006, then went back to the Patriots for two games in his final season in 2007. He finished his career with 1,091 tackles.
1988: C Dermontti Dawson, Steelers - HOF
Dawson was one of the best centers in NFL history and is the lone Hall of Famer to be picked from the No. 44 spot in the draft. He pieced together six consecutive All-Pro seasons from 1993-1998 and spent 13 total years in the league, all with Pittsburgh. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.
Others:
2007: WR Sidney Rice, Vikings
2002: C LeCharles Bentley, Saints
2000: OT Chad Clifton, Packers
1996: CB Tory James, Broncos
1984: LB Ron Rivera, Bears