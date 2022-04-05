Browns re-sign K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin joined the Browns in the 2021 offseason and served as their primary kicker last season, converting 15-of-21 field-goal attempts (71.4 percent) and 36-of-37 extra-point attempts (97.3 percent). He's nailed 37-of-49 career field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 67-of-69 career extra-point attempts (97.1 percent).

He also was successful on all four of his field goal attempts from 50 or more yards last season. His 57-yard kick at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 against the Bears was the third-longest kick in franchise history and the longest since Steve Cox connected from 60 yards in 1984.