Browns re-sign K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin converted 71.4 percent of his field goals last season

Apr 05, 2022 at 10:07 AM
The Browns on Tuesday re-signed three-year veteran K Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin joined the Browns in the 2021 offseason and served as their primary kicker last season, converting 15-of-21 field-goal attempts (71.4 percent) and 36-of-37 extra-point attempts (97.3 percent). He's nailed 37-of-49 career field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 67-of-69 career extra-point attempts (97.1 percent). 

He also was successful on all four of his field goal attempts from 50 or more yards last season. His 57-yard kick at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 against the Bears was the third-longest kick in franchise history and the longest since Steve Cox connected from 60 yards in 1984.

Originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, McLaughlin hails from Cypress, Texas.

