Assessing 10 options for the Browns with their first pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns' overall outlook for the 2022 NFL Draft has changed, but the list of needs they could attempt to fill with their seven picks has not.

Cleveland no longer holds a first-round pick. The Browns shipped their 13th overall pick to the Texans and five other picks — including first rounders in 2023 and 2024 — for three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson. That means their first pick of the 2022 draft will be made in the second round at 44th overall.

The Browns entered the offseason with their biggest needs at wide receiver, defensive tackle and defensive end, and those positions are still spots the team could target early in the draft even after they acquired four-time Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper, WR Jakeem Grant, DT Taven Bryan and DE Chase Winovich.

We're looking at some players who could be of interest when Day 2 begins and could be available to the Browns when they're finally on the clock.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey could be one of the best players available on Day 2 and has steadily bumped his draft stock in recent months. He was the MVP of the Reese's Senior Bowl in February with two sacks and three tackles for a loss and finished his senior year with 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Winfrey "isn't a finished product but he has Pro Bowl potential" when he ranked him 49th on his most recent Top 50 draft prospects list from March 28.

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M