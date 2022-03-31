Updated Browns 2022 NFL Draft picks after big offseason moves

The Browns' draft picks have transformed quite a bit in the past month.

The quantity, however, has not drastically changed, which bodes well for Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry as he looks to stockpile as much talent to the roster. The Browns had nine picks before the new league year began March 16, and that total has since dropped to seven — still a high number for a team that has acquired two Pro Bowl players via trade in the last three weeks in WR Amari Cooper and QB Deshaun Watson.

The Browns sent a 2022 fifth-round pick to Dallas and swapped sixth-rounders to complete the deal for Cooper. They also gave up first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 — as well as 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick — for Watson and gained a 2022 seventh-round pick by trading QB Case Keenum to the Bills.

So, after all the shuffling, we're revisiting where the Browns are supposed to pick in 2022.

(More trades and swapping of picks could be on the horizon, so this list is still far from solidified.)

2nd Round (Pick 44)

3rd Round (Pick 78)

3rd Round (Pick 99) – Compensatory selection

4th Round (Pick 118)

6th Round (Pick 202) – From Dallas Cowboys

7th Round (Pick 223) – From Detroit Lions