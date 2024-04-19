Draft on Tap: Assessing defensive linemen prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Defensive End

The Browns have key veteran edge players that help anchor their defense in Smith, Garrett and Okoronkwo. However, they could look to add some youth to that part of their defensive line.

Adisa Isaac brings a level of recognition and awareness as an edge prospect. He can work his way around blocks due to his active hands and feet, as well as his reaction to the snap. Isaac missed the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury, but over four seasons at Penn state, he tallied 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He also recorded one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. At the combine, Isaac ranked ninth among all defensive end/edge players with an athleticism score of 74.

Jonah Elliss can attack the pocket well through different approaches and can use his motor to expose blockers. In three seasons at Utah, Elliss tallied 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He also added three passes defended, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Elliss was also named a second-team Associated Press All-American in 2023, and first-team All-Pac-12 Conference.