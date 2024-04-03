Draft on Tap: 2024 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0

The calendar has officially flipped to April, which means we are in the home stretch for the 2024 NFL Draft. We're 22 days away from Day 1 on April 25.

The Browns don't hold a first-round pick this year but will make their first pick of the draft on Day 2 in the second round at No. 54. The outlook from draft experts and analysts have fluctuated on how the Browns use this first pick – especially as the initial wave of free agency came and went. There is a level of unpredictability at No. 54 in the second round depending on how the first round and the early portion of the second round shakes out.

During the NFL Annual League Meetings, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said that there is a need for them to be flexible when it comes to their second-round pick.

"You can't dictate the draft at 54, so you have to be flexible," Berry said. "We don't think of the draft as (addressing) need necessarily. We think about it as more like long-term investment in the roster."