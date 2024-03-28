Draft on Tap: Browns look at their current draft picks as long-term investment in players

Berry has been in this situation before when the Browns did not have a first-round pick and found ways to be flexible and add talent. In 2022, the Browns selected CB Martin Emerson Jr. as the 68th overall pick in the third round.

"I don't think anyone thought that we were going to take a corner," Berry said. "But you just can't be so rigid or dogmatic. And I've told you guys this before, we don't think of the draft as (addressing) need necessarily. We think about it as more like long-term investment in the roster. And I think that's a perfect example of why."

In his second season in Cleveland, Emerson led the team with four interceptions and tied to lead the team with 14 passes defensed for the 2023 season. He is also tied for fifth in the NFL for 29 passes defensed since 2022.

The long-term investment piece is an element the Browns dove into last season as well when their picks came on the second and third day of the draft. In the 2023 draft, Cleveland took WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika with two picks in the third round, OT Dawand Jones and DE Isaiah McGuire with two picks in the fourth round, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and CB Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round and C Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

They spent time developing each of their rookies during their first seasons. And when injuries surmounted last season, they individually earned opportunities to start or for increased playing time.