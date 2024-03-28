 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft on Tap

Presented by

Draft on Tap: Browns look at their current draft picks as long-term investment in players

GM Andrew Berry shared some perspective on the 2024 draft at NFL Annual League Meeting

Mar 28, 2024 at 11:17 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Draft on Tap Story #1

With the initial wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, the next marker of the offseason is the NFL Draft, which is set to take place April 25-27.

The Browns are in their final year without a first-round pick, and currently have five picks in the 2024 draft beginning in the second round. They will pick at No. 54, No. 85 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth round, No. 206 in the sixth round and No. 243 in the seventh round.

While they've addressed different roster questions with free agency – bringing back key defensive players on their defensive line and adding depth to certain positions like quarterback, running back and wide receiver – the Browns will look to add young talent to their roster through their picks.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said he doesn't feel the need to steer their first pick at No. 54 towards a certain position group. Instead, there's a need to flexible at that part of the draft. While the early picks in the first round can be predicted to a degree, there reaches a point where it loses the level of predictability depending how teams approach their later picks, if certain players fall or trades occur.

Berry has been in this situation before when the Browns did not have a first-round pick and found ways to be flexible and add talent. In 2022, the Browns selected CB Martin Emerson Jr. as the 68th overall pick in the third round.  

"I don't think anyone thought that we were going to take a corner," Berry said. "But you just can't be so rigid or dogmatic. And I've told you guys this before, we don't think of the draft as (addressing) need necessarily. We think about it as more like long-term investment in the roster. And I think that's a perfect example of why."

In his second season in Cleveland, Emerson led the team with four interceptions and tied to lead the team with 14 passes defensed for the 2023 season. He is also tied for fifth in the NFL for 29 passes defensed since 2022.

The long-term investment piece is an element the Browns dove into last season as well when their picks came on the second and third day of the draft. In the 2023 draft, Cleveland took WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika with two picks in the third round, OT Dawand Jones and DE Isaiah McGuire with two picks in the fourth round, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and CB Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round and C Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

They spent time developing each of their rookies during their first seasons. And when injuries surmounted last season, they individually earned opportunities to start or for increased playing time.

Jones stepped into the starting role at right tackle in Week 2 after the Browns lost T Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. Thompson-Robinson started three games his rookie season, including Week 11 against the Steelers when he led the Browns to a win over Pittsburgh. Tillman found some opportunities in the receiving corps as the season progressed as he finished the season with 21 receptions for 224 receiving yards.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted the importance of how his staff has utilized their later draft picks and developed them to be depth players on the roster.

"I think you've seen with our rookie class we're willing to really use all our resources that we have," Stefanski said at the combine. "If you can draft a third-round pick or a fifth-round pick and turn them into first-round talent, quote-unquote, you're winning on the margin. So, development of players is really a big part of our operation."

It's the same approach the Browns can take this year with their later draft picks.

The Browns also have a gap in their picks during the draft, as they do not have a fourth-round pick. Between their third-round pick at No. 85 and their fifth-round pick at No. 156, there are 71 picks. Yet, Berry said that while the potential for movement of their picks isn't off the table, it isn't likely.

"I'd say it's probably less so because of the gap in picks because we think about it less in terms of, let's say the aggregate number of picks between our selections and more about, let's say, the ranges of the draft where you're getting similar talent, or historically, where you get similar talent," Berry said. "Once you get to that point in the draft, the likelihood that you're getting a starter or a role player, it flattens pretty significantly – and probably a lot earlier than people maybe externally realize. So, that's not really a huge consideration for me."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Draft on Tap: 1 more roundup on mock draft predictions for the Browns

Six out of 10 mock drafts have the Browns targeting the defensive line with their first pick of the draft
news

Draft on Tap: The final ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 

Here's who Anthony Poisal, Jason Gibbs and Nathan Zegura are mocking to the Browns with their first pick in Round 3
news

Andrew Berry believes Browns will be 'more apt to move back' than trade up

Berry has traded picks during every draft since becoming the Browns GM, and he's in a favorable position to continue that trend
news

Draft on Tap: Taking another look at mock draft picks with 1 week until the draft

Two offensive skill positions and the defensive line are among the picks for the Browns' first 2023 draft selection
news

Draft on Tap: Rounding up the latest mock draft predictions for the Browns 

Players at six different positions have all been mocked to the Browns since they traded away their second-round pick for WR Elijah Moore
news

Draft on Tap: 5 edge rushers to watch on Day 2

The edge rusher class is a deep one, and the Browns could be picking from it at some point early in the draft
news

Draft on Tap: 4 TEs to watch on Day 2

The Browns could add a 3rd TE capable of delivering an impact in 2022 on Day 2 of the draft
news

Draft on Tap: 3 defensive tackles to watch in Rounds 2-3

The Athletic's Dane Brugler highlighted three defensive tackles who could make sense for the Browns in their first three picks
news

5 takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Berry discussed the Browns' chances of moving into the first round, the depth of the WR class and more
news

Draft on Tap: Daniel Jeremiah talks intriguing prospects who could land at No. 44

Jeremiah gave his opinions on several players who have been linked as options to the Browns at No. 44 
news

Draft on Tap: Breaking down the top WR prospects who could be available on Day 2

Several promising prospects could be in range for the Browns in the second and even third round
Advertising