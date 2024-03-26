Takeaways from Andrew Berry at the NFL Annual League Meetings

Early outlook on the 2024 draft

After trading two 2024 picks for Jeudy, the Browns currently have five picks for the 2024 draft. They hold No. 54 in the second round, No. 85 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth round, No. 206 in the sixth round and No. 243 in the seventh round.

With the gap between the third and the fifth round, Berry said the potential for movement isn't off the table, but also isn't top of mind.

"I'd say it's probably less so because of the gap in picks because we think about it less in terms of, let's say the aggregate number of picks between our selections and more about, let's say, the ranges of the draft where you're getting similar talent, or historically, where you get similar talent," Berry said. "I think I've mentioned this before, once you get to that point in the draft, the likelihood that you're getting a starter or a role player, it flattens pretty significantly and probably a lot earlier than people maybe externally realize. So that's not really, to be honest, that's not really a huge consideration for me."

Berry also said that at No. 54 in this year's draft, they must be flexible in terms of how they approach their first pick of the draft because they can't quite predict how the draft will play out. He used the example of when the Browns selected CB Martin Emerson Jr. in the third round (68th overall) in the 2022 draft.

"I don't think anyone thought that we were going to take a corner," Berry said. "But you just can't be so rigid or dogmatic. We don't think of the draft as (addressing) need necessarily. We think about it as more like long-term investment in the roster. And I think that's a perfect example of why."