Browns sign K Cade York 

The Browns are bringing back a familiar face to their kicking unit, as they announced they have signed K Cade York.

York was originally drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU. He finished his rookie season making 24-of-32 field goal attempts, as well as 35-of-37 extra points. He set Browns rookie records for points (107) and PATs (35), while finishing second for field goals made (24).His longest kick of his rookie year was a 58-yard game-winning field goal against the Panthers in Week 1.