Browns sign K Cade York 

Cleveland drafted York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft

Mar 25, 2024 at 01:47 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns are bringing back a familiar face to their kicking unit, as they announced they have signed K Cade York.

York was originally drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU. He finished his rookie season making 24-of-32 field goal attempts, as well as 35-of-37 extra points. He set Browns rookie records for points (107) and PATs (35), while finishing second for field goals made (24).His longest kick of his rookie year was a 58-yard game-winning field goal against the Panthers in Week 1.

York was then waived by the Browns in August 2023, and was signed to the Titans' practice squad. He also spent time during the 2023 season with the Giants, both on the practice squad and active roster, but did not appear in a game.

