Dee and Jimmy Haslam 'open-minded' on potential pathways for the future of the Browns' stadium

However, there is not a clear deadline on when there would be a decision about the direction they will take. The Haslams said they are still in the process of evaluating all of their options, putting in their due diligence with numerous conversations in weekly meetings. The balancing act comes in working to create a high-end experience for the fans, as well as to make a smart financial decision.

They have an option for 176 acres in Brook Park as a potential site for new location for the stadium that could allow the Browns to have a domed stadium. There are benefits to the dome, as Jimmy Haslam said it would allow events to be held at the stadium throughout the year. At the moment, they believe they have reached the ceiling of how many events can be held at the current Cleveland Browns Stadium on the lakefront because of the constraints of weather in Northeast Ohio.

However, they still see building up the lakefront as an important part of Cleveland and an opportunity to transform the downtown area. Dee Haslam sees the need to create accessibility to the waterfront, whether that's through a renovated stadium or not.