Browns re-sign S Rodney McLeod Jr. 

The Browns are bringing back a key veteran for their secondary and leader in the locker room in S Rodney McLeod, as they announced they re-signed him to a contract.
McLeod spent the 2023 season with the Browns after signing with Cleveland in May 2023. He played 10 games for the Browns and tallied 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He helped the Browns lead the NFL in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed. McLeod sustained a biceps injury during the season, and placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21, which ended his season.
McLeod is entering his 13th NFL season out of Virginia. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, he has played in 166 career games with 143 starts Rams (2012-15), Eagles (2017-21), Colts (2022) and the Browns (2023), recording 718 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and two sacks. He also has 18 interceptions for one touchdown, 61 passes defensed and nine fumble recoveries for two touchdowns.