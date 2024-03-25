Browns re-sign S Rodney McLeod Jr. 

The Browns are bringing back a key veteran for their secondary and leader in the locker room in S Rodney McLeod, as they announced they re-signed him to a contract.

McLeod spent the 2023 season with the Browns after signing with Cleveland in May 2023. He played 10 games for the Browns and tallied 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He helped the Browns lead the NFL in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed. McLeod sustained a biceps injury during the season, and placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21, which ended his season.