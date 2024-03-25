Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski at NFL Annual League Meeting

First wave of free agency

As the new league year and free agency officially began on March 13, the Browns also made several signings official. They brought back different key pieces of their defense like DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris and DT Maurice Hurst II. The Browns also re-signed G Michael Dunn, S Rodney McLeod Jr., WR James Proche II and P Corey Bojorquez.

"There were cases we were able to bring guys back," Stefanski said. "I think the advantage is they know how we operate, know our program, we know what they're about. So those are guys that fit our culture, team and scheme, so excited about that."

The Browns also made important additions to the roster to add to position groups like LB Jordan Hicks, LB Devin Bush and DT Quentin Jefferson to fill out their front seven. They signed CB Tony Brown to another option in the secondary, as well as on special teams. They also signed Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to add depth to their quarterback room alongside Watson and second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

"We're excited about Jameis," Stefanski said. "I think Jameis is a really, really talented young player. Just getting to know him over the course of the last couple weeks. He's a great teammate, he's excited about helping the team. Obviously, we were able to bring in Tyler Huntley, another young player that we've competed against. I think it's just a matter of adding some good young players to the room."

They also signed RB Nyheim Hines, T Hakeem Adeniji, TE Giovanni Ricci and RB D'Onta Foreman to add depth on the offensive side of the ball.

As the Browns work to rebuild their offense under Dorsey, Stefanski said that he believes Berry has and will continue to add players over the course of the offseason.