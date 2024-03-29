Mock Draft Roundup: Predicting the Browns' second-round draft pick 

The 2024 NFL Draft is just under a month away.
The initial wave of free agency is over, and the countdown to the draft is on. So, it's time to take an updated look at who the draft experts and analysts believe the Browns could look to draft at No. 54 in the second round.
The pick: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Analysis: Cooper is a physical linebacker that also brings a level of speed. Over his four years at Texas A&M, Cooper tallied 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He has had two interceptions, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Cooper had his best season during his senior year in 2023, when he was named first-team All-SEC and first team Associated Press All-American and finished the season with 84 tackles and eight sacks.
The pick: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Analysis: Corley knows how to use his different skills as a pass catcher who can break tackles. He finished his collegiate career at Western Kentucky with 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had 16 carries for 92 yards.
The pick: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Analysis: Tampa played four seasons at Iowa State and finished his collegiate career with 107 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
The pick: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Analysis: Sweat could bring some youth to a veteran defensive line as a solid pass rusher who also brings size in the run defense. He finished his collegiate career at Texas with 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
The pick: CB/S Javon Bullard, Georgia
Analysis: Campbell believes the Browns could use depth in the secondary, and Bullard's physicality and awareness could prove beneficial as a defensive back. In Bullard's three seasons at Georgia, he tallied 114 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery.