Mock Draft Roundup: Predicting the Browns' second-round draft pick 

Analysis: Cooper is a physical linebacker that also brings a level of speed. Over his four years at Texas A&M, Cooper tallied 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He has had two interceptions, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Cooper had his best season during his senior year in 2023, when he was named first-team All-SEC and first team Associated Press All-American and finished the season with 84 tackles and eight sacks.