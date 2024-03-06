 Skip to main content
Mock Draft Roundup: 6 projections for the Browns' second-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft

Multiple wideout prospects are mocked to the Browns in the second round

Mar 06, 2024 at 04:53 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

With the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl in the review mirror, the next step in draft season will come in pro days and visits with clubs ahead of the NFL Draft in April.

According to different draft experts and analysts, the Browns could look at a few different positions on the second day of the draft, anywhere from defensive tackle and linebacker to wide receiver. So, it's time to look at recent mock drafts to see who the draft experts and analysts believe could be in play for the Browns with their first pick in the second round at No. 54.

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst – ESPN

The pick: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Analysis: In his latest mock draft following the combine, Reid believes that the Browns need to add depth to their receiving corps around Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. He wrote that Corley could excel in their offense as a "jack-of-all-trades pass catcher" who is sure-handed and can break tackles.

Chad Reuter, draft analyst – NFL.com 

The pick: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Analysis: Trotter ended his collegiate career at Clemson with 113 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and two touchdowns. Depending on the outcome of free agency, the Browns could use depth at the linebacker position. Reuter also has the Browns targeting a running back in the third round at No. 85 in Trey Benson from Florida State.

Dane Brugler, NFL Draft staff writer – The Athletic

The pick: WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Analysis: Brugler believes that the Browns could look to target a few positions with their first pick of the draft, from either a defensive tackle, offensive tackle or wide receiver. Pearsall could be an option, as Brugler writes that he is a "dependable target with his route quickness and Velcro-like hands."

Connor Livesay, Senior NFL Draft Writer, The 33rd Team

The pick: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Analysis: This mock draft ran before the NFL Combine, where Worthy set a new combine record with the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.21 seconds and may have improved his draft stock. However, if Worthy is available, he would also bring another speedy wideout to the Browns' receiving corps.

Trevor Sikkema, NFL draft analyst – Pro Football Focus

The pick: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Analysis: Wilson took a leap in production in his last season with Michigan, as he had a career season in 2023 with 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 1,707 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Adding Wilson would add depth to the Browns receiving corps behind Cooper and Moore.

Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department – Bleacher Report

The pick: WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

Analysis: McMillan finished his collegiate career at Washington with 164 receptions for 2,143 yards and 17 touchdowns. He doubled his production from 2021 to 2022 and had a career season in 2022 with 79 receptions and 1,098 yards. Then in the 2023 CFP National Championship game this season, McMillan also caught six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

