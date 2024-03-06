Mock Draft Roundup: 6 projections for the Browns' second-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft

The pick: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Analysis: In his latest mock draft following the combine, Reid believes that the Browns need to add depth to their receiving corps around Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. He wrote that Corley could excel in their offense as a "jack-of-all-trades pass catcher" who is sure-handed and can break tackles.

The pick: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Analysis: Trotter ended his collegiate career at Clemson with 113 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and two touchdowns. Depending on the outcome of free agency, the Browns could use depth at the linebacker position. Reuter also has the Browns targeting a running back in the third round at No. 85 in Trey Benson from Florida State.

The pick: WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Analysis: Brugler believes that the Browns could look to target a few positions with their first pick of the draft, from either a defensive tackle, offensive tackle or wide receiver. Pearsall could be an option, as Brugler writes that he is a "dependable target with his route quickness and Velcro-like hands."

The pick: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Analysis: This mock draft ran before the NFL Combine, where Worthy set a new combine record with the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.21 seconds and may have improved his draft stock. However, if Worthy is available, he would also bring another speedy wideout to the Browns' receiving corps.

The pick: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Analysis: Wilson took a leap in production in his last season with Michigan, as he had a career season in 2023 with 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 1,707 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Adding Wilson would add depth to the Browns receiving corps behind Cooper and Moore.

The pick: WR Jalen McMillan, Washington