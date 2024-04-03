Mock Draft Roundup: A look at predictions for the Browns' third-round pick

The countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft is on, as we are just 22 days away from the first night of the draft. Now, all the focus shifts to the draft set to take place on April 25-27.
The Browns' first pick comes in the second round at No. 54. They also hold a third-round pick at No. 85. While the first few mock draft roundups have focused more so on the second-round pick, this one will specifically look at the third round.
So, let's look at who the experts and analysts are predicting for the Browns in the third round.
The pick: OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
Analysis: Amegadjie started at right guard for the entire 2021 season before he moved over to left tackle in 2022 and started all 10 games of the 2022 season at left tackle. He helped Yale lead the league in rushing and total offense that season, was named a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022, and he never allowed a sack at tackle. He saw his 2023 season end prematurely with a torn quad.
The pick: RB Trey Benson, Florida State
Analysis: Benson finished his collegiate career rushing for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns on 316 carries, as well as 371 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions. The Browns added depth in free agency at running back with the signings of Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman and have star running back Nick Chubb returning from his season-ending knee injury. Benson could be a depth piece that they develop over time who can learn from the veterans in the running back room.
The pick: LB Junior Colson, Michigan
Analysis: In his three seasons at Michigan, Colson recorded 256 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five passes defended and one fumble recovery. The Browns are rebuilding their linebacker room as they signed Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush in free agency and have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who had a breakout season in 2023. Yet, they could add young player like Colson to learn from those in the room.
The pick: DT Maason Smith, LSU
Analysis: Smith is described as a player who "has a big and lengthy frame and great athleticism," and would bring some youth to a veteran defensive line that brought back key pieces in free agency in DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst II, as well as signed DT Quinton Jefferson. Smith missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, but recorded 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended in his three seasons at LSU.