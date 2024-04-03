Mock Draft Roundup: A look at predictions for the Browns' third-round pick

Analysis: Benson finished his collegiate career rushing for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns on 316 carries, as well as 371 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions. The Browns added depth in free agency at running back with the signings of Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman and have star running back Nick Chubb returning from his season-ending knee injury. Benson could be a depth piece that they develop over time who can learn from the veterans in the running back room.