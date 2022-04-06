Mock Draft Roundup: Surveying new predictions for Browns at No. 44

A lot has changed since we ran our last Mock Draft Roundup on March 4.
Where do we start? The Browns added two players, DE Chase Winovich and DT Taven Bryan, to bolster their defensive line and traded for WR Amari Cooper to add a Pro Bowl talent to the offense, which will now be led by QB Deshaun Watson after the Browns shipped their 2022 first-round pick in a big trade package to Houston. WR Jakeem Grant, P Corey Bojorquez, QB Jacoby Brissett and C Ethan Pocic are also new additions.
The Browns are set to make their first pick of the draft in the second round at No. 44 overall. With no first-round pick, our Mock Draft Roundups will now feature picks from analysts brave enough to predict selections into the second round and beyond.
And despite the wave of additions to the roster, the list of positional needs the Browns could address first in the draft remains largely unchanged.
So who's being mocked to Cleveland now? Let's find out.
The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn
The analysis: McShay says Jones "can occupy double-teams against the run up the middle." He's also the third defensive tackle to be picked in his mock draft.
The pick: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
The analysis: Iyer says Winfrey has a "powerful presence" that could also help All-Pro DE Myles Garrett.
The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn
The analysis: Edwards said Jones would likely be a first-round prospect if his college tape was more consistent, but he "was one of the best performers, pound for pound" at the NFL Combine.
With the Browns set to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick No. 44, we're looking back at some notable players previously drafted in that spot.
The pick: EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
The analysis: Bonitto had 19.5 sacks across four seasons with the Sooners, including seven in 2021.
The pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia
The analysis: Jackson also highlighted DE David Ojabo and DTs Logan Hall and Travis Jones as options.
The pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia
The analysis: Pickens caught 14 touchdowns from 2019-2020 with the Bulldogs. He played in four games last season because of an injury and didn't have a touchdown, but most analysts believe he's still primed for an early Day 2 pick.
The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn
The analysis: Jones had 8.5 sacks across three full seasons with the Huskies, including 4.5 in 2021.
The pick: EDGE Drake Jackson, USC
The analysis: Jackson had 25 sacks across three seasons with the Trojans and "could eventually become a dangerous pass rusher."