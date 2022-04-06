Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: Surveying new predictions for Browns at No. 44

The Browns no longer have a first-round pick, but the positions still linked to Cleveland’s first pick of the draft haven’t changed much

Apr 06, 2022 at 03:03 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

A lot has changed since we ran our last Mock Draft Roundup on March 4.

Where do we start? The Browns added two players, DE Chase Winovich and DT Taven Bryan, to bolster their defensive line and traded for WR Amari Cooper to add a Pro Bowl talent to the offense, which will now be led by QB Deshaun Watson after the Browns shipped their 2022 first-round pick in a big trade package to Houston. WR Jakeem Grant, P Corey Bojorquez, QB Jacoby Brissett and C Ethan Pocic are also new additions.

The Browns are set to make their first pick of the draft in the second round at No. 44 overall. With no first-round pick, our Mock Draft Roundups will now feature picks from analysts brave enough to predict selections into the second round and beyond.

And despite the wave of additions to the roster, the list of positional needs the Browns could address first in the draft remains largely unchanged.

So who's being mocked to Cleveland now? Let's find out.

Todd McShay, ESPN

The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: McShay says Jones "can occupy double-teams against the run up the middle." He's also the third defensive tackle to be picked in his mock draft.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

The pick: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

The analysis: Iyer says Winfrey has a "powerful presence" that could also help All-Pro DE Myles Garrett.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: Edwards said Jones would likely be a first-round prospect if his college tape was more consistent, but he "was one of the best performers, pound for pound" at the NFL Combine.

Photos: In Focus - Notable players who were drafted No. 44 in the NFL Draft

With the Browns set to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick No. 44, we're looking back at some notable players previously drafted in that spot.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
1 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) rushes with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Chicago. With three games left and an expiring contract, Forte's time with the Bears could be winding down. A more immediate issue is helping them finish strong after back-to-back losses. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
2 / 42

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) rushes with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Chicago. With three games left and an expiring contract, Forte's time with the Bears could be winding down. A more immediate issue is helping them finish strong after back-to-back losses. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens Terry Jones Jr. (82) is upended as Miami Dolphins Patrick Surtain (23) makes the tackle in the first half, Sunday, Nov.17, 2002 in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary I. Rothstein)
3 / 42

Baltimore Ravens Terry Jones Jr. (82) is upended as Miami Dolphins Patrick Surtain (23) makes the tackle in the first half, Sunday, Nov.17, 2002 in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary I. Rothstein)

GARY I. ROTHSTEIN
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) pursues Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jay Schroeder (10) in Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 7, 1993. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 24-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
4 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) pursues Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jay Schroeder (10) in Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 7, 1993. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 24-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) instructs his teammates ahead of a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game (also known as "The Fog Bowl") in Chicago, IL, Dec. 31, 1988. The Bears defeated the Eagles 20-12. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
5 / 42

Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) instructs his teammates ahead of a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game (also known as "The Fog Bowl") in Chicago, IL, Dec. 31, 1988. The Bears defeated the Eagles 20-12. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dermontti Dawson (64) before the 1993 Pro Bowl in Honolulu, HI, Feb. 7, 1993. The AFC defeated the NFC 23-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
6 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dermontti Dawson (64) before the 1993 Pro Bowl in Honolulu, HI, Feb. 7, 1993. The AFC defeated the NFC 23-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
7 / 42

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 42

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Jenkins is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
9 / 42

FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Jenkins is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks' Sidney Rice is shown on field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
10 / 42

Seattle Seahawks' Sidney Rice is shown on field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) during Super Bowl XXX, a 27-17 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
11 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) during Super Bowl XXX, a 27-17 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) runs from Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
12 / 42

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) runs from Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens' Quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws the ball away as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) and Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, middle, during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
13 / 42

Baltimore Ravens' Quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws the ball away as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) and Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, middle, during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson on Pro Bowl Media Day before the AFC's 23-10 victory over the NFC in the 1999 NFL Pro Bowl played on February 7, 1999 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
14 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson on Pro Bowl Media Day before the AFC's 23-10 victory over the NFC in the 1999 NFL Pro Bowl played on February 7, 1999 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) is fired up after a defensive stop during the Bears 17-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 29, 1991 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - December 29, 1991 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
15 / 42

Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera (59) is fired up after a defensive stop during the Bears 17-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 29, 1991 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1991 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - December 29, 1991 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Chad Clifton (76) during Super Bowl XLV on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won the game, 31-26. (AP Photo/Gary A. Vasquez)
16 / 42

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Chad Clifton (76) during Super Bowl XLV on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won the game, 31-26. (AP Photo/Gary A. Vasquez)

Gary A. Vasquez/2011 National Football League
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins runs out of the tunnel during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
17 / 42

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins runs out of the tunnel during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers tackle Chad Clifton on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
18 / 42

Green Bay Packers tackle Chad Clifton on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) at the NFL Pro Bowl, a 26-23 overtime AFC victory on February 2, 1997 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
19 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) at the NFL Pro Bowl, a 26-23 overtime AFC victory on February 2, 1997 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Chicago. The Lions won 24-20. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
20 / 42

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Chicago. The Lions won 24-20. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Green Bay Packers' Chad Clifton lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)
21 / 42

Green Bay Packers' Chad Clifton lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)

Jim Prisching
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice (18) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman (41) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2010, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-3. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)
22 / 42

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice (18) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman (41) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2010, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-3. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Hannah Foslien
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
23 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders (21) in action during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009 at in Indianapolis . (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
24 / 42

Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders (21) in action during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009 at in Indianapolis . (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST/AP2009
Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson (63) in action during a 20 to 23 Steelers win over the Detroit Lions on September 3, 1995 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (AP Photos/NFL Photos) (Paul Spinelli via AP)
25 / 42

Pittsburgh Steelers center Dermontti Dawson (63) in action during a 20 to 23 Steelers win over the Detroit Lions on September 3, 1995 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (AP Photos/NFL Photos) (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 42

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
* FILE * Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins during a football game against the Atlanta Falcons in this Sept. 23, 2007 file photo, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the New York Jets on Friday for third- and fifth-round draft picks. The Jets then came to terms with Jenkins on a new five-year contract worth $35 million, including $20 million in guaranteed money. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)
27 / 42

FILE Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins during a football game against the Atlanta Falcons in this Sept. 23, 2007 file photo, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the New York Jets on Friday for third- and fifth-round draft picks. The Jets then came to terms with Jenkins on a new five-year contract worth $35 million, including $20 million in guaranteed money. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)

John Bazemore/2007 AP
at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Friday afternoon July 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
28 / 42

at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Friday afternoon July 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

BILL HABER/2004 AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice runs against the New York Giants in the third quarter of their NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
29 / 42

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice runs against the New York Giants in the third quarter of their NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/AP2010
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Bob Sanders during the NFL team's football training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, Aug. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 42

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Bob Sanders during the NFL team's football training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, Aug. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP2009
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl football player LeCharles Bentley, center, poses for a photo with hula dancers Anreana Tseu, left, and Liana Green, right, Friday, Feb. 10, 2006, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
31 / 42

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl football player LeCharles Bentley, center, poses for a photo with hula dancers Anreana Tseu, left, and Liana Green, right, Friday, Feb. 10, 2006, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TED S. WARREN
* FILE * Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders kisses the the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, in this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo. Sanders was named The Associated Press 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Monday Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 42

FILE Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders kisses the the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, in this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo. Sanders was named The Associated Press 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Monday Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/2007 AP
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
33 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
HONOLULU, HI- FEBRUARY 4: Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison #29 of the AFC drops back in pass coverage against the NFC in the 2001 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 4, 2001 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-17. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
34 / 42

HONOLULU, HI- FEBRUARY 4: Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison #29 of the AFC drops back in pass coverage against the NFC in the 2001 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 4, 2001 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-17. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL Photos/2001 NFL Photos
Former New Orleans Saints center LeCharles Bentley speaks at a news conference where it was announced that he signed a six-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, in Berea, Ohio, on Saturday, March 11, 2006. (AP photo/Molly Corfman)
35 / 42

Former New Orleans Saints center LeCharles Bentley speaks at a news conference where it was announced that he signed a six-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, in Berea, Ohio, on Saturday, March 11, 2006. (AP photo/Molly Corfman)

MOLLY CORFMAN/AP2006
Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) shares a laugh as he stretches before the first practice of football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) shares a laugh as he stretches before the first practice of football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/AP2006
Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith (22) goes over teammate Daryl Johnston (48) for a touching as Chicago Bears' Ron Rivera (59) tries to make the during first quarter NFL playoff action, Sunday Dec. 29, 1991 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
37 / 42

Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith (22) goes over teammate Daryl Johnston (48) for a touching as Chicago Bears' Ron Rivera (59) tries to make the during first quarter NFL playoff action, Sunday Dec. 29, 1991 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Mark Elias/1991 AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain intercepts a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
38 / 42

Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain intercepts a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

LUIS M. ALVAREZ/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, left, rushes aganst Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard John Welbourn during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/George Widman)
39 / 42

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, left, rushes aganst Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard John Welbourn during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/George Widman)

GEORGE WIDMAN
Miami Dolphins' Brock Marion, top, and Sam Madison, bottom, tackle San Diego Chargers' Eric Parker during the first quarter Monday, Oct. 27, 2003 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
40 / 42

Miami Dolphins' Brock Marion, top, and Sam Madison, bottom, tackle San Diego Chargers' Eric Parker during the first quarter Monday, Oct. 27, 2003 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MATT YORK
Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison (29) celebrates his interception with teammate Patrick Surtain (23) during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2000. The Dolphins won 33-6. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
41 / 42

Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison (29) celebrates his interception with teammate Patrick Surtain (23) during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2000. The Dolphins won 33-6. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
Miami Dolphins defensive back Sam Madison gives the safe sign following his first-quarter recovery of a Jacksonville Jaguars fumble, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Jacksonville, Fla. Madison would also make two interceptions in the game, one for a fourth-quarter touchdown, as the Dophins defeated the Jaguars 24-10.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)
42 / 42

Miami Dolphins defensive back Sam Madison gives the safe sign following his first-quarter recovery of a Jacksonville Jaguars fumble, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Jacksonville, Fla. Madison would also make two interceptions in the game, one for a fourth-quarter touchdown, as the Dophins defeated the Jaguars 24-10.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

PHIL COALE/2003 AP
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus

The pick: EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

The analysis: Bonitto had 19.5 sacks across four seasons with the Sooners, including seven in 2021.

Zac Jackson, The Athletic

The pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia

The analysis: Jackson also highlighted DE David Ojabo and DTs Logan Hall and Travis Jones as options.

WalterFootball.com

The pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia

The analysis: Pickens caught 14 touchdowns from 2019-2020 with the Bulldogs. He played in four games last season because of an injury and didn't have a touchdown, but most analysts believe he's still primed for an early Day 2 pick.

BR NFL Scouting Department

The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: Jones had 8.5 sacks across three full seasons with the Huskies, including 4.5 in 2021.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

The pick: EDGE Drake Jackson, USC

The analysis: Jackson had 25 sacks across three seasons with the Trojans and "could eventually become a dangerous pass rusher."

