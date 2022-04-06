Mock Draft Roundup: Surveying new predictions for Browns at No. 44

A lot has changed since we ran our last Mock Draft Roundup on March 4.

Where do we start? The Browns added two players, DE Chase Winovich and DT Taven Bryan, to bolster their defensive line and traded for WR Amari Cooper to add a Pro Bowl talent to the offense, which will now be led by QB Deshaun Watson after the Browns shipped their 2022 first-round pick in a big trade package to Houston. WR Jakeem Grant, P Corey Bojorquez, QB Jacoby Brissett and C Ethan Pocic are also new additions.

The Browns are set to make their first pick of the draft in the second round at No. 44 overall. With no first-round pick, our Mock Draft Roundups will now feature picks from analysts brave enough to predict selections into the second round and beyond.

And despite the wave of additions to the roster, the list of positional needs the Browns could address first in the draft remains largely unchanged.

So who's being mocked to Cleveland now? Let's find out.

The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: McShay says Jones "can occupy double-teams against the run up the middle." He's also the third defensive tackle to be picked in his mock draft.

The pick: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

The analysis: Iyer says Winfrey has a "powerful presence" that could also help All-Pro DE Myles Garrett.

The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn