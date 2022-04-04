Browns 2022 offseason workout dates

In just 15 days, the Browns will be back in Berea.

The NFL announced Friday its offseason workout program dates for all 32 teams, the first time in two offseasons that the league will conduct a normal offseason program schedule — the pandemic eliminated or altered parts of the schedule the last two years.

The schedule and workouts, which are non-mandatory, are split into three phases.

Phase One: The first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts permitted to individual or group instruction and drills. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The league will also allow teams to host rookie minicamps starting May 16, two weeks after the draft, which is from April 28-30. A mandatory minicamp will also take place during Phase Three, which will likely be the first time the Browns' full 2022 roster is all together at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

For now, here's when players will be back in Cleveland for workouts:

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9