Presented by

Browns 2022 offseason workout dates

Here are the dates to know for when the Browns will host workouts for players at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Apr 04, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

In just 15 days, the Browns will be back in Berea.

The NFL announced Friday its offseason workout program dates for all 32 teams, the first time in two offseasons that the league will conduct a normal offseason program schedule — the pandemic eliminated or altered parts of the schedule the last two years.

The schedule and workouts, which are non-mandatory, are split into three phases.

Phase One: The first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts permitted to individual or group instruction and drills. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The league will also allow teams to host rookie minicamps starting May 16, two weeks after the draft, which is from April 28-30. A mandatory minicamp will also take place during Phase Three, which will likely be the first time the Browns' full 2022 roster is all together at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. 

For now, here's when players will be back in Cleveland for workouts:

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Related Content

news

Assessing 10 options for the Browns with their first pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns are slated to make their first pick at No. 44 overall after they traded their first-round pick to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson
news

8 players to watch in next wave of free agency

Plenty of quality free agents remain on the market and could fit into the Browns' 2022 plans
news

Chief of Staff Callie Brownson expects 'seamless' workload transition as new assistant WR coach

Brownson will handle assistant wide receiver coach tasks in addition to her normal work as Chief of Staff
news

Updated Browns 2022 NFL Draft picks after big offseason moves

The Browns still have seven 2022 picks after completing three trades
news

Browns considering all options in 2022 draft

The Browns aren't changing anything about their draft strategy as they continue to plan for all possible options
news

Demetric Felton Jr. to be a part of 'life-changing' NFL-USO annual tour

Felton and two other NFL players will head to Alaska
news

5 things we learned from Andrew Berry, Paul DePodesta at NFL Owners Meetings

Berry and DePodesta chatted with reporters and discussed the Browns' offseason moves and future
news

Kevin Stefanski plans to 'pivot' Browns offense to fit QB Deshaun Watson

The Browns aren't currently looking to make any big changes to their offensive structure after the acquisition of Watson
news

7 things we learned from Kevin Stefanski at the NFL's Owners Meetings

Stefanski attended his first annual meetings as the Browns' head coach and discussed a number of topics about the Browns' offseason moves
news

Browns leadership discuss process toward trading for QB Deshaun Watson

Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with reporters Friday about the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, who was formally introduced Friday by the Browns 
news

Myles Garrett wins 'Best Professional Athlete,' 2021 NFL Draft honored at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

The GCSC held its annual awards show Wednesday and honored Garrett with the "Best Professional Athlete" award and the city of Cleveland with "Best Moment" after its completion of the 2021 NFL draft
Advertising