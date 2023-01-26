Mock Draft Roundup: Early predictions of who the Browns will draft 1st in 2023

Mock draft season is upon us, and this year's series of round-ups might look a bit different than past years.

That's because the Browns, of course, won't take their first pick until Round 2. This marks the second of three straight seasons where the Browns aren't scheduled to draft until the second round because of their trade for QB Deshaun Watson last offseason, which sent three first-round picks to the Texans.

With no pick until Day 2, that leaves more room for guessing as to who will be heading to Cleveland, but mock drafts that go beyond Round 1 are still out there — even in January. The first collection of mocks holds a variety of positions and guesses for the Browns, but the most common picks are at defensive line, where the Browns could be looking for multiple new starters next to Myles Garrett.