Mock Draft Roundup: Early predictions of who the Browns will draft 1st in 2023

The Browns don’t make their first pick until the second round, but that hasn’t stopped draft gurus from taking guesses at who could land in Cleveland

Jan 26, 2023 at 09:05 AM
Mock draft season is upon us, and this year's series of round-ups might look a bit different than past years.

That's because the Browns, of course, won't take their first pick until Round 2. This marks the second of three straight seasons where the Browns aren't scheduled to draft until the second round because of their trade for QB Deshaun Watson last offseason, which sent three first-round picks to the Texans.

With no pick until Day 2, that leaves more room for guessing as to who will be heading to Cleveland, but mock drafts that go beyond Round 1 are still out there — even in January. The first collection of mocks holds a variety of positions and guesses for the Browns, but the most common picks are at defensive line, where the Browns could be looking for multiple new starters next to Myles Garrett.

Here's the first batch of mocks. Oh, and be on the lookout for picks coming from us at ClevelandBrowns.com over the next couple months, too.

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Brugler suggests Smith could be the best defensive tackle on the Browns' roster if he heads to Cleveland. Smith had 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a half-sack last season with the Wolverines.

Keith Sanchez - The Draft Network

The pick: IDL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The analysis: Sanchez writes that Benton's size will make him a valuable, run-stopping defender.

Shane Hallam - Draft Countdown

The pick: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The analysis: The lone offensive linemen on this list of picks, Schmitz was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2022.

Luke Easterling - Draftwire, USA Today

The pick: LB Zach Harrison, Ohio State

The analysis: The lone linebacker and Ohio State product on this list of picks, Harrison totaled 34 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks last season for the Buckeyes.

Tankathon

The pick: WR Jaylin Hyatt, Tennessee

The analysis: Hyatt is considered one of the top receivers in the draft class and caught 15 touchdowns last season with the Volunteers.

Charlie Campbell - WalterFootball

The pick: DE Mike Morris, Michigan

The analysis: Campbell writes that "Morris has good height and length that could let him play as an inside/outside defensive lineman as a pro." Morris had 7.5 sacks last season.

