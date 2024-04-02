Justin Hardee Sr. is embracing opportunity to play for his hometown team in the Browns

As Hardee transitions to a new team and learns the nuances of the Browns, he knows his connection to the city of Cleveland and understanding the fanbase of the Browns will allow him to flourish – especially with his family and friends present in the area.

"They are definitely going to see nothing but passion from me, and me giving everything that I have," Hardee said. "I pride myself in that, just taking everything and everything is earned, not given. So, just embracing that mentality and embracing that I get to be in my city to play for my hometown fans and that they'll be able to watch me play, my family will get to watch me play every single week. Now that we all together, I feel like it's gonna be special. I feel like this year will definitely be special. I feel like if I was to ever be on the Browns any year, I feel like this is the best year to be a part of it."